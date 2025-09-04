Try This Flavorful Twist On Classic Buttered Noodles And You Won't Look Back
Classic buttered noodles are the ultimate comfort food. Whether your mom made them for you when you were sick or you relied on them to get you through college on a budget, they evoke warm memories and are a simple, no-frills meal we still love as adults — and we have the perfect way to elevate it to the demands of your adult palate. Using compound butter instead of regular butter will make your pasta creamy, flavorful, and absolutely delicious.
Compound butter is butter that has been creamed or emulsified with other ingredients. The most common add-ins are herbs, fresh garlic, honey, and spices. The simplest method for making compound butter is to cut it into chunks and put it in a food processor along with your spices, herbs, or other ingredients. Blend it until emulsified, and then form it into a log shape with your hands. You can make compound butter ahead of time and store it in a plastic container or wrap it in plastic wrap and put it in the fridge so that you have it on hand the next time you make pasta.
To add compound butter to your pasta, cut off a chunk of your pre-made butter and add it to a skillet. Melt it over medium-low heat until it is steaming and fragrant but not turning brown or foamy. Then add your cooked, drained pasta and about ¼ cup of pasta water to the skillet. Gently toss your pasta in the melted butter until it is evenly coated.
The best compound butter recipes to use on pasta
While you have almost endless options when it comes to compound butter, some recipes are better suited for use on pasta. The one you choose will depend upon the other ingredients you're using in your meal as much as your own individual tastes. One of our favorite types of compound butter to use is cowboy butter. Cowboy butter, which can also seriously elevate your steak game, is tangy and spicy, and adds a bit of heat to your pasta. To make it, add Dijon mustard, fresh parsley and thyme, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and hot spices to your butter before emulsifying.
We recommend paprika, cayenne pepper, and red pepper flakes. For simple garlic and herb noodles, make a spring herb compound butter. Before blending your butter, add minced garlic, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and dried herbs or chopped fresh herbs such as chives, dill, parsley, oregano, or an Italian herb blend. If you're making a simple aglio e olio, add olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes to your butter before you blend.
You can also use Trader Joe's Aglio Olio Seasoning Blend, which we ranked number four out of 18 Trader Joe's seasoning blends. If you're making a classic cacio e pepe pasta, you can make a compound butter that includes key ingredients rather than adding them to your pasta after cooking. Add finely grated pecorino romano and Parmigiano-Reggiano, black peppercorns, and kosher salt to your butter before blending.