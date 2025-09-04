Try This Flavorful Twist On Classic Buttered Noodles And You Won't Look Back

Classic buttered noodles are the ultimate comfort food. Whether your mom made them for you when you were sick or you relied on them to get you through college on a budget, they evoke warm memories and are a simple, no-frills meal we still love as adults — and we have the perfect way to elevate it to the demands of your adult palate. Using compound butter instead of regular butter will make your pasta creamy, flavorful, and absolutely delicious.

Compound butter is butter that has been creamed or emulsified with other ingredients. The most common add-ins are herbs, fresh garlic, honey, and spices. The simplest method for making compound butter is to cut it into chunks and put it in a food processor along with your spices, herbs, or other ingredients. Blend it until emulsified, and then form it into a log shape with your hands. You can make compound butter ahead of time and store it in a plastic container or wrap it in plastic wrap and put it in the fridge so that you have it on hand the next time you make pasta.

To add compound butter to your pasta, cut off a chunk of your pre-made butter and add it to a skillet. Melt it over medium-low heat until it is steaming and fragrant but not turning brown or foamy. Then add your cooked, drained pasta and about ¼ cup of pasta water to the skillet. Gently toss your pasta in the melted butter until it is evenly coated.