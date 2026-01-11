10 Additions That Make Soup More Filling

Potatoes have long been a go-to soup add-in, and there's no denying how seamlessly these humble starchy veggies fit into a warming broth. Packed with essential nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, and manganese, they bring plenty of health benefits, all while boosting the carb content to ensure every spoonful is as satisfying as can be. Diced into cubes, potatoes can simply be simmered in the broth with other ingredients of your choice until fork-tender. They're perfect for creating a rustic, chunky texture, or blitzing into the broth for a silky-smooth finish.

With their mild flavor and hearty texture, potatoes are also an incredibly versatile soup enhancer. Spuds and leeks are a classic pairing, and this duo works fantastically when combined into a creamy broth with onion, garlic, and perhaps a generous scattering of shredded Cheddar to finish. Ham and potato soup is another favorite, where the robust, salty taste of the meat perfectly complements the potatoes' soft, starchy bite. Fragrant herbs like rosemary and thyme fit in beautifully here, too.

Another must-try technique is briefly sautéeing the potatoes in sausage grease before they're simmered with the meat and broth, which infuses heaps of savory depth. Or, if you're in the mood for a chunkier, tangier soup, try tossing them into a veggie-packed minestrone alongside carrots, celery, diced tomatoes, and pasta. Sweet potatoes also work brilliantly here. These vibrant veggies are ideal for blending into a smooth soup with warming spices like cumin and chili powder, to balance their natural sweetness.