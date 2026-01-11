Stop Checking On Your Beef Stew! You're Ruining It

A beef stew is one of those amazing dishes that delivers layers and layers of flavor while relying on a fairly basic set of ingredients: onions and garlic, carrots and potatoes, beef and wine, salt and pepper — you probably wouldn't even have to make a shopping run! In fact, the most demanding ingredient when it comes to cooking a stew is patience: our old-fashioned beef stew sits on the flame for two and a half hours. And tempting as it may be to keep checking on it, you might want to avoid doing that. According to Dagan Lynn, executive chef of Beef. It's What's For Dinner, each time you open the lid, two things happen: the cooking time goes up and the flavor goes down.

"Don't lift the lid," he insisted when previously talking to us about 10 mistakes to avoid when making beef stew. "This will help keep the stew warm and lead to a more flavorful stew." Whether it's meat or the vegetables, the cooking process comes down to a combination of temperature and time. The lower the temperature, the longer your food will take to cook. Now, every time you pop the lid open, give the stew a stir, and take a little taste, it results in some of the heat escaping. When this happens, the temperature inside the pot comes down, increasing the time it'll take for the meat to cook. As for its impact on taste, keeping the lid on means the liquid and flavors stay locked in, leading to the stew developing a more rounded depth.