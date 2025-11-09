10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Beef Stew

With soups and stews, it may seem like you can just throw all of your ingredients into a pot, cover them with some water, and start simmering away. However, if you do, it's likely to result in a stew that's much less flavorful than it would be if you were to take a few extra steps. One of the most important steps you shouldn't skip when trying to make a deeply delicious beef stew? Browning the beef. "Home cooks often try to rush the browning step, overcrowding the pot, or they just skip it thinking it doesn't matter since the stew will cook for hours anyway," says Chef Robert Smith.

But this can be a big mistake if you're trying to build a flavorful stew base. If you refuse to brown the meat, says Smith, "the beef steams instead of searing, resulting in pale, gray meat that lacks that deep, savory 'beefy' flavor." So, what should you do instead? First, pat the beef dry, then brown it in your pot, working in batches so it can brown properly instead of just steaming. Make sure it develops a nice, browned crust before the next step. In a rush? Check out this tip for quickly browning beef for stew.