The Textural Mistake You Need To Avoid When Making Beef Stew

Beef stew is a classic recipe, filled with all the makings of the perfect cozy dish. Savory chunks of beef, sweet carrots, and tender potatoes are certainly delicious, but the real star is the luscious broth. Good beef stew has an incredible, thick texture, but a common mistake can lead your stew to becoming too dense.

The main difference between soup and stew is the amount of liquid they're cooked in. While soups have a thinner texture that closely resembles water, stews simmer for longer, making them thick and rich. The full-bodied texture is integral to stew, but it should never be overly thick. If you find your beef stew reaching this consistency, it may be due to an excess of flour or cornstarch that's been added as a thickener. Some recipes often call for a roux or slurry, two concoctions used to thicken gravy, to be added to beef stew. However, beef stew shouldn't embody the same heavy, concentrated feel that gravy has, so you certainly don't need the extra steps.

Stew primarily gets its texture from the long, extended simmer it undergoes, allowing the liquid to dissipate and the broth to grow heavier. Old-fashioned beef stew also tends to have potatoes, which gives the stew a decent amount of starch. Plus, you can lightly coat the beef in cornstarch for a better sear – the remaining powder will transfer into the stew, giving it a slightly richer texture.