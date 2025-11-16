How A Simple Lid Mistake Has Been Ruining Your Pot Roast All Along
"Let it cook" is what most professional chefs will tell you when you reach your hand toward the pot lid while a roast is simmering inside. That's not an overreaction — if you have a habit of lifting the lid mid-simmer to check in on your roast or to turn it, it might be the reason why it's been turning out chewy rather than fall-off-the-bone tender all this time.
The ingredients you need the most ample supply of when making a pot roast are time and patience. After sourcing the best cuts for the job and prepping it with the essential seasoning for a classic pot roast, all that's left to do is place that delicious cut into the Dutch oven, pop the lid on and wait. For the two to four hours it takes to cook (depending on the size and recipe), you don't lift the lid — not even to check or turn the meat. You wait.
There's a good reason for this: Every time you crack open the lid, you let out precious heat and moisture and the roast takes longer to cook. That lost heat might very well be why your roast didn't turn out as tender as the recipe promised.
Moisture plays a big role in pot roast
A big factor that contributes to a good roast is a moist cooking environment for the meat cut in the oven. It firstly keeps the meat from drying out and turning into an oversized block of jerky, but moisture also plays a critical role tenderizing the meat by braising it and breaking down the tough connective tissues. So, if you want your pot roast to be a success, it's crucial that you do all you can to lock as much moisture in the oven as possible ... which isn't going to happen if you keep lifting the lid. This is also why you should make doubly sure that the lid is a perfect fit for the pot — a smaller or bigger lid will let the precious heat and steam escape.
If you feel it's a bit difficult to break the habit, just wrap the entire pot in foil. Out of sight, out of mind — plus, it'll make a tighter seal and trap any rogue steam before it can escape. And if you absolutely must check on the roast (to check on the seasoning, for example,) take a quick peek inside and close it fast. So long as you don't take more than 30 seconds, you should be alright.
Stick to this rule (and have a look at our other tips for a perfect pot roast in the slow cooker) and dinner won't come out undercooked the next time you plan to put a herb and fig pot roast on the table.