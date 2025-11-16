How A Simple Lid Mistake Has Been Ruining Your Pot Roast All Along

"Let it cook" is what most professional chefs will tell you when you reach your hand toward the pot lid while a roast is simmering inside. That's not an overreaction — if you have a habit of lifting the lid mid-simmer to check in on your roast or to turn it, it might be the reason why it's been turning out chewy rather than fall-off-the-bone tender all this time.

The ingredients you need the most ample supply of when making a pot roast are time and patience. After sourcing the best cuts for the job and prepping it with the essential seasoning for a classic pot roast, all that's left to do is place that delicious cut into the Dutch oven, pop the lid on and wait. For the two to four hours it takes to cook (depending on the size and recipe), you don't lift the lid — not even to check or turn the meat. You wait.

There's a good reason for this: Every time you crack open the lid, you let out precious heat and moisture and the roast takes longer to cook. That lost heat might very well be why your roast didn't turn out as tender as the recipe promised.