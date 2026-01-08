Sam's Club Shoppers Love This Multi-Cooker So Much They're Buying Multiples

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From prepared foods to kitchen gadgets and more, Sam's Club has a great product selection. One recently released appliance has garnered quite the buzz amongst shoppers, with many even opting to buy multiples of the convenient new item. The Ninja 14-in-1 PossibleCooker PRO 8.5-qt, Multi-Cooker truly lives up to its name, and scores of positive reviews are singing its praises.

Joining an illustrious collection of sought-after Ninja kitchen appliances, this multi-cooker offers eight different cooking functions and claims to "replace 14 cooking tools and appliances," according to Sam's Club. With an 8.5-quart cooking capacity, the Ninja promises to sear, saute, slow cook, steam, bake, sous vide, and more. The cooking pot is also oven-proof up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

These lofty declarations seem almost too good to be true, but customer raves are absolutely backing them up. One review states, "I like to slow cook but have to brown or saute in a separate pot and then add to crockpot. With this appliance I can do everything in one pot!" Another notes, "[I] used it straight out of the box and haven't put it away." Even reviewers working in food service mention buying multiples that have "held up really good and no issues." It seems like this is one smart kitchen appliance that's actually worth it.