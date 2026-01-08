Sam's Club Shoppers Love This Multi-Cooker So Much They're Buying Multiples
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From prepared foods to kitchen gadgets and more, Sam's Club has a great product selection. One recently released appliance has garnered quite the buzz amongst shoppers, with many even opting to buy multiples of the convenient new item. The Ninja 14-in-1 PossibleCooker PRO 8.5-qt, Multi-Cooker truly lives up to its name, and scores of positive reviews are singing its praises.
Joining an illustrious collection of sought-after Ninja kitchen appliances, this multi-cooker offers eight different cooking functions and claims to "replace 14 cooking tools and appliances," according to Sam's Club. With an 8.5-quart cooking capacity, the Ninja promises to sear, saute, slow cook, steam, bake, sous vide, and more. The cooking pot is also oven-proof up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
These lofty declarations seem almost too good to be true, but customer raves are absolutely backing them up. One review states, "I like to slow cook but have to brown or saute in a separate pot and then add to crockpot. With this appliance I can do everything in one pot!" Another notes, "[I] used it straight out of the box and haven't put it away." Even reviewers working in food service mention buying multiples that have "held up really good and no issues." It seems like this is one smart kitchen appliance that's actually worth it.
Using the Ninja 14-in-1 PossibleCooker
The number of different functions clearly sets this multi-cooker apart from the rest and invites users to get creative in the kitchen. Per the positive reviews, making the most of your new Sam's Club appliance should be super simple, but it's always best to read the manual and exercise caution around heating elements.
Looking through the provided chef-curated recipe guide is a good jumping-off point, but once you get the hang of this multi-cooker, you'll be off and running. Consider the ease of preparing ingredients for a slow-cooked dish all in the same pot. For example, this Sam's Club smart appliance will streamline a slow cooker chicken and sausage cassoulet recipe by letting you sear the chicken, cook the bacon and sausage, and then add the remaining liquids and vegetables to slow cook all in the same pot.
This would also be an ideal tool to use when making the best sauteed Brussels sprouts recipe and other veggie or vegan dishes. For those who love to bake, you can use the appliance to proof bread. While some Reddit reviews mention that its slow cooking function can take more time than a traditional crockpot, with a little bit of research, you can suss out the right temperatures and timing for your needs. If you're looking for more fun and convenience in the kitchen, check out this highly lauded product at your local Sam's Club warehouse.