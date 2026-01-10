These Are The Absolute Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, According To Reviews
Looking back over the past century, it's pretty amazing how home kitchens have changed. Today, there are all kinds of specialty appliances you can consider adding to your kitchen, like rice cookers, ice cream machines, and, of course, air fryers. While it's definitely great to have all of these trendy new gadgets at our fingertips, deciding what to buy can be downright overwhelming. That's even the case when you start looking at combination appliances, like air fryer toaster ovens.
These can be a great space-saver, but not all are created equal. Don't worry: We have you covered. We've sifted through a surprising number of these nifty combo devices to find the ones that consumers agree are the best on the market. In putting together our list, we didn't just look at high ratings and favorable reviews (although that was definitely part of it); we looked for reviews that confirmed appliances performed well as both an air fryer and a toaster oven and had features that customers found both useful and easy to use. In order to find the best, we looked for appliances that are durable, easy to clean, have multiple settings and functions, and are generally seen as a good value and worthwhile investment. However, we'd also like to add that we know everyone's needs are different. That's why we made sure to spotlight appliances of different sizes and price points to hopefully help you make this decision a little easier.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro and Convection Oven
Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro and Convection Oven has gotten a lot of buzzy press. Some have put this model head and shoulders above others for the simple fact that the different functions — including the air fryer and convection modes — work really well.
That's not the only reason this appliance is getting attention. There are 13 cooking functions, including a dehydrator mode. Even if you don't think you need one, we'd ask you to reconsider. Dehydrated pickles are an incredible addition that will revolutionize your fries, a batch of sweet and spicy homemade beef jerky is an amazing snack, and honestly, there are a ton of great uses for a food dehydrator. In addition, Breville's appliance has settings that are perfect for pizza, proofing dough, roasting and broiling, toasting, and even baking cookies. That's a lot of heavy lifting for a single appliance, but customer reviews are overwhelmingly favorable and praise this for taking it all on and getting the job done well across the board.
Yes, it's on the pricier side of things, but it very well could be worth it if you're looking for something that's going to do the work of multiple appliances. It's also fairly large and gets high praise for being user-friendly, with easy-to-navigate controls, removable baskets and trays that make cleanup easy, and a quick preheat cycle.
Purchase the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro and Convection Oven on Amazon for $399.95
Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven
The Instant Pot is pretty famous for being incredibly versatile and a great addition to almost any kitchen. Instant Pot has released a combination air fryer and toaster oven, and it's been well-reviewed by a number of outlets. Part of the draw is versatility, as it comes with multiple functions and a rotisserie. Reviews confirm they're so useful that this appliance has become absolutely invaluable.
It also has its size going for it: It's big enough for a 12-inch pizza the next time you're in the mood for a pizza night. It's also worth mentioning that if you're always on the hunt for fun new recipes, this comes with an app and more than 2,000 ideas. Win!
Simply put, this one's a great option, especially for customers looking to replace a conventional oven. Some note that it's so handy that it's become a daily go-to for cooking even big family meals and add that it can stand up to the heavy use — and say that they love it so much that when it finally does quit, they're hoping to replace it with the identical model. Others are thrilled with the fact that it preheats quickly and cooks just as fast, has easy-to-use and precise controls, is easy to clean, and comes with great recipes.
Purchase the Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven on Amazon for $279.99
Emeril Lagasse Extra Large French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
If you're interested in a countertop appliance that has a lot of space and can potentially replace a conventional oven, French door-style air fryers could be a great option. When it comes to the best of these easy-access appliances, Emeril Lagasse's Extra Large French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo was one that we saw getting a ton of outstanding reviews.
There's a laundry list of features with this one, including a 26-quart capacity, 24 preset cooking modes, and a rotisserie. Bright, colored dials indicate status at a glance, and users love that it has a loud alert for when cooking is finished. It gets high praise for being easy to keep clean, too.
It's so easy to use, in fact, that some customers report that it's become a favorite for kids looking to quickly cook themselves some pizza rolls and snacks, and it's incredibly easy to go from cooking a turkey breast to baking cinnamon rolls with a perfect outcome every time. Others note that it's perfect for small spaces like RVs and apartments, the French doors make it incredibly easy to use, and the presets are all useful. As a bonus, it gets a lot of love for an elegant appearance that makes it something you're going to want to keep on your counter and on display.
Purchase the Emeril Lagasse Extra Large French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo on Amazon for $199.99
Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro
Yes, Breville's Joule Oven Air Fryer is one of the pricier options on our list, but reviewers suggest the features make it worth the price. That includes something called Element IQ, which helps ensure that the temperature you want is the temperature it's actually set to. You may have heard that you can't actually trust a built-in oven thermometer, but the Joule oven takes the guesswork out of things.
As for other features, this one has voice activation as well as an autopilot feature that allows you to set a program for what you're cooking, and it'll cycle through various temperatures and modes to make sure everything comes out perfect. Customers appreciate the phone notification that comes when their food is ready, while others say that this one device has replaced multiple other appliances.
And yes, plenty of reviews mention the price point on this one, but given that it's packed with tech and capabilities, many reviewers feel that it's worth buying. That's especially true considering that using this appliance may replace a standard home oven. Features like a magnetic, easy-to-use rack system also help set this one above others, along with a spacious interior and the fact that it's quiet.
Purchase the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro on Amazon for $549.95
Nuwave Bravo Air Fryer Toaster Smart Oven
If you're looking for an affordable option or if you're just not interested in all the bells and whistles that come with some of the more expensive models, then the Nuwave Bravo Air Fryer Toaster Smart Oven might be for you. It's a highly rated option that's available at an affordable price point. That said, it's not bare-bones; there are 10 preset programs, individually controlled heating elements, and easy-to-use and easy-to-read digital controls.
If you're wondering what the importance of those heat zones is, we'll explain — and add that this is a great oven if you like experimenting with batches of your own pizza sauce and whipping up some pies for a homemade pizza night. Since you can change the temperature of the elements above and below, it's perfect for making an ultra-crispy crust without burning the top. Reviews confirm that's exactly what it does and add that it's also great for reheating pizza.
Customer reviews say it's incredibly versatile, and brilliant for everything from artisan breads to grilled asparagus, lasagna, beef roasts, fries, and muffins. Even with the low price point, it still checks all the boxes for many, as it's easy to clean, preheats quickly, looks great on the kitchen counter, and does much more than many expect for the price.
Purchase the Nuwave Bravo Air Fryer Toaster Smart Oven on Amazon for $169.99
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill
There are certainly no shortage of burger recipes to drool over, and that's where Cuisinart's Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill comes in. In addition to being an air fryer and toaster oven, it also offers a grill setting and comes with a combination grill pan and griddle. That's a lot for an affordably priced appliance, but customer reviews say that not only do the different functions work well, but it's a versatile countertop oven that heats up quickly and doesn't give off much heat.
It cooks so quickly that some reviews note there was a bit of a learning curve to account for this speedy little device. Results are consistent, the appliance is easy to use, and its price point is affordable. Cuisinart is a well-known name in kitchen appliances, of course, and reviews confirm this is a solid, well-built, durable device that's a great value.
We've seen a lot of reviews claiming that these efficient countertop air fryers and ovens can replace conventional ovens, but some reviewers of this product in particular say it can replace a standard grill, too. If you love to grill but don't have the opportunity often, this might be the solution — especially considering it's also praised for being easy to clean, thanks in part to a baking tray that can do double duty as a drip tray.
Purchase the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill on Amazon for $219.95
Ninja Prestige Smart XL Air Fryer and Toaster Oven
One of the downsides to air-fryers is that they can be on the small side. If you're cooking for a large family, love to entertain and host parties, or want to meal prep, a standard-sized air-fryer might not cut it — unless you're talking about Ninja's Prestige Smart XL Air Fryer and Toaster Oven. The XL in the name is no joke, as this oven is big enough to comfortably hold a 12-pound turkey.
That gives you an idea of how large the interior space is, and it's definitely not wasted; you can add racks for two levels of cooking surface. Customers note that it circulates heat evenly, even with the racks, and appreciate there are settings for air-roasting, broiling, dehydrating, and reheating as well. Some love how well the chicken wings they made in it came out, while others report that it's so easy and fun to use.
Some of the highest praise comes from those who bought it to replace a previous air-fryer and were shocked by just how useful, spacious, and well-designed it is. The biggest regret is not having upgraded to this one sooner, with some citing features like the ability to adjust its temperature or increase the cooking time.
Purchase the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Air Fryer and Toaster Oven on Amazon for $399.99
Midea Flexify French Door Oven Air Fryer Combo
Anyone looking for the combination of size and affordability might want to check out Midea's Flexify French Door Oven Air Fryer Combo, which gets a lot of love for its large capacity. It's perfect for families or as a back-up during stressful and hectic holiday prep. Happy customers caution others not to let the low price point deter them, as this appliance comes with a ton of features, including a 26.4-quart capacity, 10 functions (including slow-cooking and dehydrating), a French door design for easy use, and precise temperature controls.
The only thing better than a product that can meet customer expectations is one that can exceed them, and that's the case with this model. Reviews report that baked goods come out perfect every time, grilled cheese sandwiches for lunch are followed by steaks for dinner, and it's no wonder that it's a go-to appliance for buyers who are looking for something that is not only functional, but also looks snazzy.
And yes, it works great as an air-fryer, and some reviews say that it's simply perfect all around. From its versatility to its modern design, perfect size, and solid construction, it's a great affordable addition to any kitchen.
Purchase the Midea Flexify French Door Oven Air Fryer Combo on Amazon for $169.99
Methodology
In order to assemble our list of best air fryer toaster ovens, we started by looking at highly-rated and favorably reviewed options from outlets like The New York Times and Consumer Reports. However, we also know that the true test comes from heavy-duty everyday use, so we also looked for specific appliances that had the best reviews from customers — especially those who noted their purchase had proven so handy it saw daily use.
There are a lot of options out there, and in order to be the best, we looked for a few things, including appliances that had multiple functions, easy-to-use controls, and useful presets, and came with accessories like trays, griddles, and pans. While making sure to offer a variety of price points, sizes, and capacities, we also made sure to recommend appliances that customers say are consistently reliable, durable and well-built, capable of performing equally well across all functions, preheat quickly, replace multiple other appliances, and leave them thrilled with their investment.