16 Best Breakfast Dishes Guy Fieri Tried On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri has been crisscrossing America for over two decades on the hunt for the best, well, "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." Special, must-visit spots make it on Fieri's show for their thoughtful menus and dedicated, homemade recipes, but also for being adored by the community and steeped in local history. He checks out the kind of joints where locals line up at dawn, and family recipes are locked away for safekeeping. Fifty seasons deep into the show, Fieri has spotlighted everything from sandwiches to ceviche, but hole-in-the-wall breakfast spots are always exciting, as we don't see them as often on Triple D. Fieri's not necessarily a breakfast person, openly detesting eggs, but he can still appreciate starting the day with a hearty meal.

From sweets like towering waffles and pancakes to creative takes on morning classics, these 16 drool-worthy breakfast dishes won over Fieri's anti-egg, breakfast-neutral heart on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," and he's not the only one. These culinary creations are also some of the establishment's best-sellers.