The Key To The Best-Tasting Canned Corned Beef Is The Seasoning

After learning what canned corned beef is really made of you might be more receptive to using this canned meat in your cooking. However, before you break out your arsenal of seasonings to make your dish tastier, remember that the beef was already cured with salt during the canning process and manufacturers further flavored it with pepper, sugar, and sodium glutamate. Therefore, using salt as your seasoning will only raise the meat's already considerable sodium level.

Instead, to build flavor in your corned beef dish, go for ingredients and flavoring agents that balance its saltiness. Since canned corned beef already turns out well with just a quick saute, squeezing some lemon juice on it before serving is a no-fail flavoring tactic. Cook the meat with the bit of liquid you find in the can, too. It's a by-product of the vacuum-canning process and is rich in umami flavor.

If you have a little more time for prep, chop up some garlic and onions. Saute these aromatics so the cooking oil is infused with their flavor then add in the beef. The garlic and onions will add a light sweetness and crunch to the dish. Let the meat cook until any gelatinous fat in it melts and gets reabsorbed into the beef. You can also use chili powder or hot sauce to give the meat heat, but make sure to add either ingredient with a light hand and taste as you season.