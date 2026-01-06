The One Diet Pepsi Copycat We'd Definitely Repurchase

Diehard "fridge cig" fans know that nothing hits like a Diet Coke. But, if Diet Pepsi's more your style, then we've found just the affordable swap your weekly grocery bill has been craving. Tasting Table taste-tested five diet colas other than Coke and Pepsi, and in the ranking, Diet Big K left competitor colas flat. Big K is Kroger's private label brand, and the Kroger website promises "the perfect classic diet cola flavor" from its soda. Given its ranking, our taste tester can absolutely concur.

Diet Big K totally hits the mark as well as Diet Pepsi — not to be confused with Diet Coke. Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi famously offer unique taste profiles, with the former being crisp and a tad citrus-flavored and the latter leaning sweeter and bolder with subtle caramel tones. Diet Big K trods firmly in Pepsi territory. As our taste-tester noted in their ranking, "I was impressed by the immense amount of carbonation this had ... There was also an accompanying sweetness and spiciness to it that brought it to a higher level in taste."

All in all, Kroger's Diet Big K clocks in like "a thinner version of Diet Pepsi" with a bold, true cola taste and overall satisfying mouthfeel that trumped the other offerings. To Diet Pepsi fans who are already browsing Kroger for knockout store-brand sushi or better-than-Costco rotisserie chicken, you may want to start lingering in the Big K aisle.