The Traditional Japanese Food Kroger Makes Surprisingly Well

It wasn't all that long ago that people balked at the idea of buying sushi from a grocery store. The news was bursting with horror stories about stale and even potentially harmful sushi ingredients and preparation practices, and to some, the quality was such a miss that it simply wasn't worth the convenience. But over the last four years, grocery store sushi sales have skyrocketed by roughly 70 percent, showing a switch in the general populace's mindset. Leading the pack is Kroger, a chain that was thriving even in the grip of the pandemic. But what sets Kroger sushi apart from the rest?

Simply put, its sushi products focus on the two most important components: the fish and the rice. Sushi-grade seafood must always be eaten at the peak of freshness and handled appropriately. Kroger's in-house sushi chefs make sure all sushi is up to par in terms of freshness, cleanliness, and proper preparation. The rice isn't overlooked, either. Each roll contains soft rice that melts in your mouth, making for a pleasant and satisfying dining experience. No one is out here claiming that Kroger sushi could stand toe-to-toe with sushi prepared fresh at the counter and handed to you in minutes. But Kroger does prioritize freshness in addition to saving you a bit of money. As mentioned already, Kroger uses fresh and sustainable catches, with one Redditor commenting that it's good, safe, fresh, and convenient. This also applies to its best by dates. Kroger gets its sushi in fresh every day and cycles it out pretty frequently, ensuring the package you buy won't be stale, dry, or old.