Kroger's Rotisserie Chicken Looks Bad But It Tastes Better Than Costco's
A torn-off section of rotisserie chicken: Evenly browned, crispy coated, with a delectably tender interior — when you know, you know. Tasting Table couldn't resist launching an investigation to find the tastiest version of all, sampling seven grocery store rotisserie chickens and ranking them worst to best. In an unexpected twist, with an ugly-to-flavorsome development, Kroger beat Costco's hallowed rotisserie chicken.
Strictly speaking, Kroger was nabbed to first place by The Fresh Market, which over-delivered on both appearance and flavor. However, Kroger's podium climb was the most impressive. Our reviewer was initially so put off by the chicken's appearance — with its wobbling, hanging, limp neck, and remnant rogue feathers — that it barely made its way onto a plate. Yet fortune clearly favors the brave; its flavor profile exploded with harmoniously balanced butter, salt, and spice. The delicious taste inspired a full 360, and its texture only amplified the good impression — the review noted that it was "moist, soft, and silky."
All in all, Kroger started weak, but finished strong — three spots above Costco, which lost points due to its dry texture and weighted focus on quantity versus "some quality." The final order is probably for the best; we struggle with the big red flag of Costco's sodium-heavy rotisserie chicken anyway.
What do others say about Kroger rotisserie chicken?
Let's be honest. Shifting Costco from the podium is always going to attract controversy; the chain's rotisserie chicken consistently takes home first-place trophies, with brownie points for its never-budging price tag. It's a divisive topic, and not everyone is in agreement over Kroger's reborn-from-the-ashes rotisserie.
A review on Business Insider ranked rotisserie chickens from Meijer, Kroger, and Walmart — placing Kroger smack bang in the middle. The reviewer noted a lack of flavor and, while there are delicious ways to elevate store-bought chicken, ultimately recommended it as an ingredient, rather than a standalone dish. That was in 2022, and fast-forward to 2024, Kroger was seen responding to complaints on X about poor seasoning. It's possible that Tasting Table's reviewer caught the right wave at the right time, but it is possible that this is a question of store-by-store variation.
"My local Kroger's rotisserie chicken is pretty good," one Reddit user wrote. Meanwhile, a TikTok user posted a slightly harsher critique of a Nashville-bought bag, briefly acknowledging the "skin looking solid" before gradually descending into a disappointing 5.5/10 review. Another TikToker shared a video of undercooked chicken leaking pink liquid — firmly noting that they wouldn't be eating it. Kroger might not be entirely out of the woods just yet. Having said that, it's not hard to find online complaints about Costco rotisserie chicken, either. One commenter on Reddit says of their local Costco purchase, "the whole thing is just soaking in juices and fat. It ends up soggy, rubbery, and honestly just kind of gross. Sometimes it even feels like it's not fully cooked ..." We say, it maybe best to keep a trusted rotation of reliable deli counters.