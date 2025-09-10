Kroger's Rotisserie Chicken Looks Bad But It Tastes Better Than Costco's

A torn-off section of rotisserie chicken: Evenly browned, crispy coated, with a delectably tender interior — when you know, you know. Tasting Table couldn't resist launching an investigation to find the tastiest version of all, sampling seven grocery store rotisserie chickens and ranking them worst to best. In an unexpected twist, with an ugly-to-flavorsome development, Kroger beat Costco's hallowed rotisserie chicken.

Strictly speaking, Kroger was nabbed to first place by The Fresh Market, which over-delivered on both appearance and flavor. However, Kroger's podium climb was the most impressive. Our reviewer was initially so put off by the chicken's appearance — with its wobbling, hanging, limp neck, and remnant rogue feathers — that it barely made its way onto a plate. Yet fortune clearly favors the brave; its flavor profile exploded with harmoniously balanced butter, salt, and spice. The delicious taste inspired a full 360, and its texture only amplified the good impression — the review noted that it was "moist, soft, and silky."

All in all, Kroger started weak, but finished strong — three spots above Costco, which lost points due to its dry texture and weighted focus on quantity versus "some quality." The final order is probably for the best; we struggle with the big red flag of Costco's sodium-heavy rotisserie chicken anyway.