The Gourmet Instant Espresso You Can Find At Aldi For Under $8

Visiting an Aldi store can be a bit of a treasure hunt, but sometimes the grocery gods smile in your favor. Such is the case for excited shoppers who recently discovered jars of Nescafé Instant Espresso Gold priced for under $8. These Aldi deals are often subject to availability and can vary from store to store, but for observant buyers ready to grab a product when they see it, snagging instant coffee can result in serious money saved.

Nescafé Instant Espresso Gold can help coffee lovers get tasty drinks into mugs immediately, as spoonfuls mixed with water can be quickly stirred and doctored up with whatever sweeteners and add-ins you prefer. Without having to brew a shot, the smooth taste of espresso is yours and ready to enjoy. As an added bonus, one jar of Nescafé's instant product can equal up to 50 cups of coffee. If you consider how much it would cost to buy these separate coffee orders from a store, you can understand how you're making a thrifty purchase.