The Aldi 'Aisle Of Shame' Mistake That Will Fill You With Regret
Aldi's so-called aisle of shame is nothing short of a treasure trove. Known officially as Aldi Finds, it's the last place that customers want to visit if they're intending to pick up only the essentials. Typically, this section includes lifestyle and home goods products in addition to limited-time-only grocery finds — think Disney-themed cookware, inexpensive Dutch ovens and pots that rival what you'd find at fancier retailers, and autumnal foods. So what's the mistake? Not grabbing something good when you see it.
The key thing that sets Aldi Finds products apart from other items the discount grocer sells is that they live up to their motto: Here today, gone tomorrow. Not only does the store stock a limited supply of these items to begin with, but it rarely restocks them once they've sold out. As such, if you make the mistake of not picking up an item you really want, it may not be there when you come back the next day. High-demand items may even sell out that same day, meaning if you really like something, you'll want to add it to your cart.
Aldi Finds deals don't stick around for long
Luckily, there are many ways to hack the Aldi aisle of shame to get your hands on the items you want. The store won't put holds on any items, so you'll want to take a gander through the weekly circular to see which Finds will be landing in your store that week and planning your visit accordingly. You can also sign up to receive the newsletter via email when it comes out so that you know which products to look for.
Shopping at the right time can also help ensure that you get your hands on the Aldi Finds you want. The best time to go shopping at Aldi is on Sundays and Wednesdays, as that's when stores usually restock items or add new Aldi Finds to shelves.
Another important consideration when deciding whether to add an Aldi Find to your cart or not is whether you can return it under the Twice as Nice Guarantee. Non-food Aldi Finds, including cookware, non-Aldi brands, and electronics, may receive a replacement or refund, but are not covered under this guarantee. If you have questions about return specifics, it's best to consult a staff member before checking out.