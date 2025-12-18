The Aldi 'Aisle Of Shame' Mistake That Will Fill You With Regret

Luckily, there are many ways to hack the Aldi aisle of shame to get your hands on the items you want. The store won't put holds on any items, so you'll want to take a gander through the weekly circular to see which Finds will be landing in your store that week and planning your visit accordingly. You can also sign up to receive the newsletter via email when it comes out so that you know which products to look for.

Shopping at the right time can also help ensure that you get your hands on the Aldi Finds you want. The best time to go shopping at Aldi is on Sundays and Wednesdays, as that's when stores usually restock items or add new Aldi Finds to shelves.

Another important consideration when deciding whether to add an Aldi Find to your cart or not is whether you can return it under the Twice as Nice Guarantee. Non-food Aldi Finds, including cookware, non-Aldi brands, and electronics, may receive a replacement or refund, but are not covered under this guarantee. If you have questions about return specifics, it's best to consult a staff member before checking out.