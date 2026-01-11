Why Country Touch Cafe Feels Like A Time Capsule Of '80s Los Angeles Breakfasts
The '80s didn't simply serve up music and fashion. Plenty of charm was spread, like margarine slathered onto toast. Though some foods from the '80s might be forgotten and beloved cereal flavors were discontinued, breakfast tables packed with pancakes, cereal, eggs and cups of coffee will forever live on. At one restaurant in Torrance, a city in Los Angeles' South Bay, this particular kind of nostalgia is preserved — the Country Touch Cafe. "From the outside, this place looks pretty decrepit and I had my doubts," gushed a visitor on Yelp. "Once inside, it's absolutely charming, just like a country cafe. I was greeted warmly by my server and several other employees. Emphasis on warmly, it felt incredibly genuine."
The Country Touch Cafe has won over the hearts and stomachs of visitors and locals alike. Breakfast specials offer an assortment of eggs plated with homemade hash, sausage, or bulgogi rice, and customers are given options to customize meals with biscuits and gravy, biscuit and butter, homemade bran raisin or blueberry muffins, and choices of a variety of bread and English muffins. Customers rave about the unique bulgogi breakfasts, patty melts, and apple butter. "The Country Touch Cafe is a place that is nostalgic and delicious. They serve breakfast and lunch and have just good ol' fashion service," encouraged an Instagrammer, who also advocates for the restaurant's apple butter.
Breakfast staples served simply
Country Touch Cafe's deluxe omelettes have also received positive reviews, and while the family-run business doesn't have an Instagram account, the no-frills food served with a smile curbs hearty appetites. "Having grown up on country cooking, I knew a thing or two about what to expect. The outside is a bit unseemly, but inside you'll find a cute country cafe with a large menu. We got biscuits with our egg dishes, and they offered apple butter, which I love, but hadn't had in years," added another Yelper. "Service was really the best part, as they were all so friendly, welcoming and attentive."
In addition to the satisfying food and friendly service, the decor at Country Touch Cafe has received special mention. Playful signs declaring "I'm a light eater. When it gets light, I start eating" and "Respect your parents. They passed school without Google" decorate walls. "My family has been eating there for at least 2 decades," wrote one customer on Yelp. "Classic old school country diner vibes are on point," added another happy customer on Google. Even if you aren't in the area to order sausage and coffee cake, may the restaurant's commitment to the past inspire you to enjoy breakfast slowly, heartily, and with a generous side of dad jokes.