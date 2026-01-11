Why Country Touch Cafe Feels Like A Time Capsule Of '80s Los Angeles Breakfasts

The '80s didn't simply serve up music and fashion. Plenty of charm was spread, like margarine slathered onto toast. Though some foods from the '80s might be forgotten and beloved cereal flavors were discontinued, breakfast tables packed with pancakes, cereal, eggs and cups of coffee will forever live on. At one restaurant in Torrance, a city in Los Angeles' South Bay, this particular kind of nostalgia is preserved — the Country Touch Cafe. "From the outside, this place looks pretty decrepit and I had my doubts," gushed a visitor on Yelp. "Once inside, it's absolutely charming, just like a country cafe. I was greeted warmly by my server and several other employees. Emphasis on warmly, it felt incredibly genuine."

The Country Touch Cafe has won over the hearts and stomachs of visitors and locals alike. Breakfast specials offer an assortment of eggs plated with homemade hash, sausage, or bulgogi rice, and customers are given options to customize meals with biscuits and gravy, biscuit and butter, homemade bran raisin or blueberry muffins, and choices of a variety of bread and English muffins. Customers rave about the unique bulgogi breakfasts, patty melts, and apple butter. "The Country Touch Cafe is a place that is nostalgic and delicious. They serve breakfast and lunch and have just good ol' fashion service," encouraged an Instagrammer, who also advocates for the restaurant's apple butter.