'80s Kids Might Remember This Discontinued Cereal That Was Based On Orange Juice
Not every cereal stands the test of time. From Dunkin' Donuts to Rocky Road, certain cereals that were on breakfast tables in the '80s have been discontinued — and we're not thrilled about all of the disappearances. One particular cereal embraced traditional breakfast spreads by incorporating the flavors of freshly squeezed orange juice directly into a cereal bowl. Kellogg's made a cereal that delivered citrus flavor in orange-hued, ring-shaped, and round spheres. While the combination of orange-flavored cereal pieces thrilled some breakfast lovers, others were less than enthusiastic about the combination of chowing down on citrusy pieces soaked with milk.
Kellogg's claimed that bowls of the stuff contained the same amount of vitamin C as a 4-ounce glass of orange juice. The cereal had a short lifespan, however. OJ's cereal hit market shelves in 1985, and a year later, the cereal was discontinued and could no longer be found in markets. Some netizens have voiced nostalgic longings for the product, penning, "I loved it. For years I've been trying to convince people this cereal was real."
Saddling up with citrus
Kellogg's OJ's cereal was championed by a cowboy mascot named OJ Joe, who straddled an orange to round up and lasso fruit that would be used to make the cereal. Some who recalled the advertisements were less than impressed with the cowboy's antics. "I remember the commercial but never wanted it," wrote one suspicious Redditor. "Orange juice with milk just did not appeal to me." Additional marketing efforts included offering a free Wendy's Frosty with the purchase of the cereal box.
OJ's isn't the only cereal to be flavored with citrus. Orange Blossom Cereal first tried to tempt consumers in 1981, and Cap'n Crunch Orange Dreamsicle offered a limited-edition option for those who do appreciate the creamsicle-like combination of orange and vanilla. Some creative culinary efforts have tried to replicate orange-flavored cereal at home by enlisting Tang drink powder and mixing it with flour, egg, milk, orange marmalade, honey, and salt to bake in the oven.