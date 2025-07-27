How Many Oranges It Takes To Make One Cup Of Fresh Juice
If you've ever had a glass of fresh orange juice, you'll know that there's a big difference between bottled and squeezed. The taste is sweeter, brighter, and a heck of a lot more natural, with a smooth finish that can refresh any dull morning. However, it takes a little bit to get there — you need to squeeze about three oranges to make just one cup of juice.
Of course, the exact number varies. It all depends on the size of the oranges, their ripeness level, and the variety. One of the most common types of oranges grown in the U.S. is the navel orange. You need around 1.5 pounds of navel oranges to make one cup of juice, but this could come from two oranges if they're big enough.
Valencia oranges produce more juice than navels, so you might also need to purchase less than three oranges for that type of juice. But if you buy blood oranges you may need four, and the same goes for tangerines. It might sound like a lot, but the effort is worth it –- and you can juice an orange with only the back of a knife if you don't have a juicer.
The best oranges for juicing
While navels are some of the most popular types of oranges, they might not be the best for juicing –- especially if you want to make your juice in advance. Navel oranges contain a high amount of limonin, an antioxidant that starts to taste bitter after fruit is processed. So, even though navel orange juice tastes great when served immediately, it can start to change in as little as 30 minutes.
Valencia oranges are often the preferred variety for juicing to avoid this. Despite being named after a Spanish city, Valencia oranges are native to the U.S. and are mainly grown in Florida. Because they come from very humid areas, they contain more liquid, and they don't turn bitter like navels. The juice is also richer, making them even more ideal — so much so that around 97% of Florida's total crop is juiced every year.
To make sure you pick the best fresh fruit for juicing by feeling the weight of each orange you grab. The heavier it is, the more juice it contains. It should also smell fresh and aromatic, and the skin should be smooth. You can choose any variety you like, but Valencia and navel oranges will produce the juice you're probably used to drinking. Tangerines and clementines will taste sweeter, and the juice from blood oranges will be more tart and have a darker color. They'll all be delicious –- especially when compared to store-bought juice.