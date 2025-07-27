How Many Oranges It Takes To Make One Cup Of Fresh Juice

If you've ever had a glass of fresh orange juice, you'll know that there's a big difference between bottled and squeezed. The taste is sweeter, brighter, and a heck of a lot more natural, with a smooth finish that can refresh any dull morning. However, it takes a little bit to get there — you need to squeeze about three oranges to make just one cup of juice.

Of course, the exact number varies. It all depends on the size of the oranges, their ripeness level, and the variety. One of the most common types of oranges grown in the U.S. is the navel orange. You need around 1.5 pounds of navel oranges to make one cup of juice, but this could come from two oranges if they're big enough.

Valencia oranges produce more juice than navels, so you might also need to purchase less than three oranges for that type of juice. But if you buy blood oranges you may need four, and the same goes for tangerines. It might sound like a lot, but the effort is worth it –- and you can juice an orange with only the back of a knife if you don't have a juicer.