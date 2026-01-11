Having bagels but unsure of which brand of cream cheese to pick up at the store? Well, Tasting Table's taste tester can confirm that the absolute best store-bought cream cheese brand is the one you'd expect: Philadelphia cream cheese. They tested nine different brands of store-bought cream cheese spread over a piece of everything bagel, and after the extensive taste-testing experiment, they stated, "I'll always favor the tried-and-true block that I've been consuming on crackers and bagels since the late '90s. Philadelphia sets the gold standard for cream cheese (for me, at least), and I highly doubt it will ever be usurped."

Taste tester, Emily Hunt, described Philadelphia cream cheese as "amply tangy, a bit buttery, and almost weightless in its appeal, with a complexity that every other cream cheese on this list ... failed to mimic." Over crackers and bagels, Philadelphia cream cheese has an ideal texture that spreads like a dream. From flavors such as whipped garlic and herb to garden vegetable, the brand also has a flavor for almost every palate — another Tasting Table ranked 10 Philadelphia cream cheese spreads, including its first plant-based cream cheese.

As a baker who has written three cookbooks, I can also attest that Philadelphia cream cheese is my go-to brand for making Japanese and basque cheesecakes. I like how easy it is to soften over the counter at room temperature and in the microwave. Once softened, it doesn't get clumpy in a batter — and it's also the cream cheese brand I've been using since the '90s. But, Hunt and I aren't alone in our stance on the Philadelphia brand. As far as store-bought cream cheese brands go, the internet largely thinks it's the best too.