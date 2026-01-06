7 Whiskey Barrel Aged Wines, Ranked

In case you missed it, using whiskey barrels is a popular technique when producers want to instill a smoky, oaky, bourbon-like quality into whatever beverage they're making. Starbucks' Reserve Roasteries sell whiskey barrel-aged cold brew, some beer is aged in bourbon barrels, and wine is an obvious beneficiary of this method too. Though the practice of aging wine in bourbon barrels is contested by some consumers — naysayers say the process diminishes the flavors that come from thoughtfully growing and sourcing the grapes, thus undermining the farmers — others are staunch fans of the finished product.

As for me? After tasting seven bourbon barrel-aged wines, I could go either way. I see the potential flaws in the practice, but I won't deny its advantages, either. Many of these wines benefited from the infusion of notes like spice, vanilla, and caramel. However, all were mellowed out with regard to the astringency and complexity I expect from some red wine varieties. I appreciate the smooth quality the wines took on — they were easily drinkable and palatable enough to go with many a pairing (I ended up enjoying some alongside Trader Joe's Porcini Mushroom & Truffle Ravioli). If you're new to the world of bourbon barrel-aged wine, this may provide you with a good place to start. I ranked the following wines based on astringency, how notable their whiskey characteristics were, and flavor complexity as a whole.

