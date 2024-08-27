How To Recreate Starbucks Reserve's Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew At Home

Not every java devotee lives in reasonable proximity to a Starbucks Reserve Roasterie, begging a legitimate pout-worthy question: Why are whiskey barrel-aged cold brew beverages the exclusive domain of S-Bux reserve roasteries? Failing reasonable explanations for disappointed fans, Starbucks has offered Tasting Table readers the next-best thing: A step-by-step guide for making a version of the Starbucks Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew in your own home.

For this easy cold-brew drink, which is different from iced coffee, Starbucks details the coffee and equipment involved. "For those looking to enjoy this beverage at home, you can purchase Starbucks Reserve Knob Creek Bourbon Barrel-Aged Guatemala coffee, priced at $42, and our cold brew set, priced at $24.95 ..." explains the company. There are only five steps involved, plus some water, ice, and a sweetener.

Though Starbucks offers dedicated cold brew kits, it's fine to use any similar version. The time commitment lies primarily in long, hands-off brewing hours. Step by step, per Starbucks instructions, start by opening your cold brew kit. Next, add 1 cup of coarsely ground whiskey barrel-aged coffee to the coffee sock, twist to seal, and place in a jar. Add 2 cups of cold filtered water, and brew for 18 to 24 hours, then remove the sock. Wash and reuse it in your next brew. Finally, add 1/4 cup of vanilla or simple syrup to the jar, and stir to mix. Serve by diluting with water in a 1:1 ratio and adding ice — then enjoy!