How To Recreate Starbucks Reserve's Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew At Home
Not every java devotee lives in reasonable proximity to a Starbucks Reserve Roasterie, begging a legitimate pout-worthy question: Why are whiskey barrel-aged cold brew beverages the exclusive domain of S-Bux reserve roasteries? Failing reasonable explanations for disappointed fans, Starbucks has offered Tasting Table readers the next-best thing: A step-by-step guide for making a version of the Starbucks Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew in your own home.
For this easy cold-brew drink, which is different from iced coffee, Starbucks details the coffee and equipment involved. "For those looking to enjoy this beverage at home, you can purchase Starbucks Reserve Knob Creek Bourbon Barrel-Aged Guatemala coffee, priced at $42, and our cold brew set, priced at $24.95 ..." explains the company. There are only five steps involved, plus some water, ice, and a sweetener.
Though Starbucks offers dedicated cold brew kits, it's fine to use any similar version. The time commitment lies primarily in long, hands-off brewing hours. Step by step, per Starbucks instructions, start by opening your cold brew kit. Next, add 1 cup of coarsely ground whiskey barrel-aged coffee to the coffee sock, twist to seal, and place in a jar. Add 2 cups of cold filtered water, and brew for 18 to 24 hours, then remove the sock. Wash and reuse it in your next brew. Finally, add 1/4 cup of vanilla or simple syrup to the jar, and stir to mix. Serve by diluting with water in a 1:1 ratio and adding ice — then enjoy!
Starbucks whiskey barrel-aged cold brew boasts deep flavors
Before going to the effort of acquiring and cold-brewing Starbucks Reserve Bourbon Barrel-Aged Guatemala Coffee, it helps to know exactly what it is. The coffee beans come from Guatemala and get aged and rotated inside whiskey barrels, but not just any barrels. These oak barrels come from Knob Creek, the acclaimed seventh-generation distillers of Kentucky straight bourbon.
The deep flavors and aromas of Knob Creek bourbon, lingering inside the used barrels, get absorbed into the coffee beans, creating the ultimate barrel-aged coffee. Rest assured that no alcohol remains in the beans after high-heat roasting. Starbucks describes the result as "a coffee with a smooth, sweet body and complex layers of flavor, including chocolate, stone fruit, and rich oak."
Making a Starbucks Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew at home is not as dazzling as stepping into multi-leveled java heaven with coffee tastings, food pairings, master roasters, single-origin coffees, and cocktail and tea mixologists at your beck and call, but you'll have a magic cold-brew wand to wave whenever the mood strikes. It's noteworthy that the how-to recipe guide for making the Starbucks Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew at home applies to a simple cold brew coffee drink, not the more elaborate malted milkshake-style beverage available at three Starbucks reserve roasteries in Seattle, New York, and Chicago. Those malt drinks involve the whiskey barrel-aged coffee beans and vanilla gelato, along with chocolate and orange bitters, and a grand finale of whipped cream and Amarena cherry.