The Lime Juice Marinating Mistake That's Ruining Your Steaks

If you're planning to marinate a cut of steak, lime juice will give your steak marinade a flavor boost. A few squeezes of a fresh lime bring a tangy and zesty complement to steak's umami-rich savoriness. As a highly acidic ingredient, lime juice is also responsible for denaturing the proteins in steak. The proteins in raw meat are wound into tight knots, which the acid in lime juice loosens to make the meat melt-in-your-mouth tender. However, while acidic fruit juice can be a key ingredient in a tenderizing steak marinade, leaving your steak too long in a lime juice marinade will effectively ruin the meat as those protein structures will break down too much.

If you over-marinate steak in lime juice, the protein structures won't just unravel, they'll disintigrate, leading to the destruction of the steak's muscle fibers and collagen structures, resulting in a mushy, mealy or even rubbery texture. In one way or another, over-marinating will ruin the consistency of your steak. So be conservative with marinating times. All you need is a 30 minute marinade for many different types of steak to absorb flavor and tenderize. Of course, depending on the cut of steak in question, marinade times can require 2 to 8 hours. But overnight or 24-hour lime juice marinades are a recipe for disaster.