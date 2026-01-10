The One Trader Joe's Ravioli That Easily Takes The Crown For Best
As romantic as it might sound to make ravioli from scratch, busy weekdays may not allow for this kind of luxury of time. Trader Joe's assortment of ready-made ravioli can come to the rescue, and with plenty of flavors to choose from, pasta lovers can find the package that suits their palate. Our team writer ranked some of these options, so the next time you're faced with a lineup of ravioli options at the store, you know exactly which one to place into your grocery cart.
Coming out on top of the list is Trader Joe's Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli. Not only does this item top our list of ravioli options, but the purchase also ended up on one of our best monthly items to buy lists. Those who appreciate the tangy, gamey taste of goat cheese will adore this option. In what is described by our writer as "heavenly," these ravioli pieces offer creamy, umami-forward bites that don't require much else to plate and serve. In fact, too much sauce can take away the meticulously dreamy combination of sweet caramelized onion and decadently creamy goat cheese.
Tuesday's dinner is sorted
If these savory morsels taste like they came straight from Europe, you're not mistaken. Trader Joe's has its goat cheese and caramelized onion ravioli made by experienced pasta makers in Italy. "How are we not talking about the goat cheese and caramelized ravioli more?" wrote a Redditor. "It's soooo good with a little tossed green salad," added another.
With a quick drizzle of olive oil, this dish is ready to serve, but some Trader Joe's customers are adding salmon and Alfredo sauce or chicken meatballs and roasted butternut squash to prepare their purchase. Fans of the ravioli have deep-fried the pieces or made them with brown butter sage sauce. However you prepare them, enjoy servings topped with a quick garnish of Maldon salt, grated cheese, freshly cracked black pepper, or dried garden herbs. Of course, those who can't get enough of their meal can soak up every last morsel with tasty garlic toast pulled fresh out of the oven. Sold for just under $4 per package, Trader Joe's Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli can be placed into salted boiling water and ready to plate in under 5 minutes, making the purchase a reliable one for hungry stomachs and busy weeknights.