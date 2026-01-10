The One Trader Joe's Ravioli That Easily Takes The Crown For Best

As romantic as it might sound to make ravioli from scratch, busy weekdays may not allow for this kind of luxury of time. Trader Joe's assortment of ready-made ravioli can come to the rescue, and with plenty of flavors to choose from, pasta lovers can find the package that suits their palate. Our team writer ranked some of these options, so the next time you're faced with a lineup of ravioli options at the store, you know exactly which one to place into your grocery cart.

Coming out on top of the list is Trader Joe's Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli. Not only does this item top our list of ravioli options, but the purchase also ended up on one of our best monthly items to buy lists. Those who appreciate the tangy, gamey taste of goat cheese will adore this option. In what is described by our writer as "heavenly," these ravioli pieces offer creamy, umami-forward bites that don't require much else to plate and serve. In fact, too much sauce can take away the meticulously dreamy combination of sweet caramelized onion and decadently creamy goat cheese.