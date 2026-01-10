The Hearty Italian Way Giada De Laurentiis Boosts Arugula Salad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meatballs and spaghetti go together in the Everyman culinary lexicon like peanut butter and jelly. But, if you aren't thinking "salad" when you think "meatballs," it might be time to start. Foodies across the pond have been doing it for ages. As Italian celebrity chef and television personality Giada De Laurentiis writes in her blog Giadzy, "People always think of meatballs with their pasta, but funny enough, it's not traditional in Italy to ever serve them together! While 'meatballs with salad' might seem more odd here in the 'States, it would actually be the much more common way to see them be eaten in Italy." In the post, the chef shares her recipe for pork meatballs over arugula — an ingredient duo somewhat reminiscent of classic Italian wedding soup. But, beyond those unassailably complementary flavors, topping peppery arugula with marinara-simmered meatballs functionally makes for a more complete, filling meal.

De Laurentiis' meatballs are a mixture of ground pork, creamy ricotta, and Italian sausage, which is customarily flavored with fennel for a spiced, anise-like dimensionality. In the chef's recipe, those meatballs get a savory makeover, pan-fried in olive oil to brown, then simmered once more in marinara sauce. To serve, De Laurentiis dresses her salad in a light, bright finish of fresh-squeezed lemon juice, toothy shaved parmesan curls, and high-quality olive oil. Here at Tasting Table, our favorite brand of finishing olive oil is Brightland Alive (currently $38 per 12.7-ounce bottle on Amazon).