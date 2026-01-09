7 Mistakes You Might Be Making At Panda Express
When you're craving Chinese-American food, but you want it fast, Panda Express might seem like the best option. The chain features menu items like rice, noodles, and veggie-and meat-based dishes that you can mix and match into one meal. But whether you're a regular Panda Express diner or you only go every once in a while, there's a good chance that you're making at least a few mistakes when you order from this fast food chain. Perhaps you're ordering the wrong things or have some incorrect assumptions about the dishes you're ordering.
By avoiding making these mistakes in the future, you can guarantee better Panda Express meals and ensure that you're always getting exactly what you think you're ordering. Let's take a closer look at some of the most common Panda Express mistakes that people make — you might find yourself craving a big heap of chow mein.
Not checking availability when you order online
We get it: You're busy, and you think that ordering ahead is going to save you time. That means you won't have to wait at the restaurant as they dish up your meal — you can grab your bag of food and go. At most fast food restaurants, this strategy makes total sense. At Panda Express, though, this method of ordering can make things kind of dicey since you can't see what you're getting.
For example, one Redditor ordered a family meal to find that one of the containers was only half-filled with food. One commenter suggested that they ran out of the item halfway through serving and bagged it up by mistake. By calling the store and checking the availability of the dishes you want, you can be more sure that you're getting exactly what you're ordering. Of course, this may not always be necessary, but it's a good way of ensuring that you don't have the same experience as this Redditor. Of course, ordering in the store instead of online also solves this problem.
Forgetting to take advantage of Panda Express rewards
Eating out these days isn't cheap, even if you're going to fast food and fast casual chains like Panda Express. So, if you are going to go out to eat, it only makes sense to take advantage of rewards programs. The easiest way to do this at Panda Express is to download the chain's loyalty app, although you can also sign up online without downloading the app.
When you do so, you'll get some benefits right away. Panda Express offers a welcome gift to new rewards members. Plus, as you spend money at Panda Express, you'll earn rewards, which you can then redeem for freebies and discounts in the future. These may not be the most incredible deals you've ever seen, but if you're spending your hard-earned money at Panda Express anyway, you might as well get something extra to show for it — that's why it's a mistake not to take advantage of this chain's rewards system — it's one of our top tips to know before your next order.
Assuming that your chicken dish will have more chicken than vegetables
Sometimes, the food we order at fast food restaurants doesn't always meet our expectations. The photo on the chain's app or website may look a certain way, but when you actually see the dish in question in front of you, it may look different. Unfortunately, some customers experience this very problem at Panda Express. One Panda Express customer took to Reddit to show off just how little chicken they had in their string bean chicken breast dish — the photo looks like it's 90% string beans with only tiny pieces of chicken to round it out.
This sort of looks like an example of shrinkflation, where companies will have you pay the same price you've always paid for a product, only for it to contain less (chicken, in this case) than it did in the past. Your best bet is to look carefully at each dish in the store before deciding what you want to order.
Not cleaning up your table after you when you dine in at the restaurant
It's a general rule that you should clean up after yourself anywhere you go. You make a mess? It's your responsibility to clean it up in most cases. This is definitely true when it comes to dining at Panda Express. If you decide to eat at the store instead of taking your meal to go, it's important to ensure that you leave the table as clean (or cleaner) than it was when you walked in the door. Failing to do so is one of the mistakes people make at fast food restaurants.
One Redditor who claims to be a Panda Express employee railed against people who make a mess at their tables and then leave all their trash for an employee to come pick up. If you want to eat at a full-service restaurant where everything is taken care of for you, pick a higher-end spot. But if you're going to a fast food restaurant like Panda Express, then it's a mistake to assume that it's not your job to clean up after yourself. And considering how messy some Panda Express menu items can be, it's even more egregious to make a mess and then dash.
Thinking that vegetarian or vegan items will be fresh
One of the great things about going out to eat at chain restaurants is the fact that there are now a lot more vegetarian options available. In years past, it was difficult to find any veggie-friendly items on menus. These days, even chains like Panda Express sometimes offer meatless entrees. A few years ago, in fact, Panda Express partnered with Beyond Meat to sell Beyond orange chicken, which many vegetarian folks celebrated.
One person asked why it couldn't stick around permanently, and according to a Redditor who ostensibly worked at Panda Express, the Beyond orange chicken didn't sell particularly well. That means that it often sat there for hours, eventually getting "old and gross," according to the commenter. Therefore, if Panda Express ever introduces more veggie-focused items to the menu, you should consider how fresh the food you're getting is. When in doubt, ask the staff.
Thinking that there's nothing healthy to eat at Panda Express
Most people think of Panda Express as a fast food joint like any other: It's the place you go for a quick meal, not the kind of restaurant you visit when you're trying to eat as healthily as possible. Admittedly, it's true that there are a lot of less-than-healthy dishes on Panda Express's menu. But that doesn't mean that you can't snag a meal that's somewhat healthy at the chain, depending on what a healthy meal looks like to you.
If you're looking for a dish that's going to offer plenty of fiber, opt for the steamed brown rice instead of white rice or fried rice. That fiber will help fill you up and deliver the nutrients you need for the day. Looking to add more veggies to your diet? The super greens have you covered on that front. And if you're on the hunt for both protein and even more vegetables, options like the broccoli beef and mushroom chicken are solid options.
Assuming that you'll get a lot of beef with the broccoli beef dish
Are you looking for a hearty, beef-packed meal from a fast food restaurant? If so, you're probably best off going to a burger joint. Or, if you're set on going to Panda Express, you may want to stay away from the broccoli beef dish. We're not saying it tastes bad or anything — the flavor is actually quite good. The main problem with this entree is the fact that it doesn't really contain much beef at all. According to one Redditor, this dish is about 20% beef and 80% broccoli.
That may not necessarily be a bad thing if you're trying to prioritize getting more vegetables into your diet, but it's a bummer if you're craving that beef and want to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck. At least take a look at the dish in the steamer before you decide that's what you want to order. Otherwise, you might end up feeling disappointed with your selection.