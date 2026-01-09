7 Mistakes You Might Be Making At Panda Express

We get it: You're busy, and you think that ordering ahead is going to save you time. That means you won't have to wait at the restaurant as they dish up your meal — you can grab your bag of food and go. At most fast food restaurants, this strategy makes total sense. At Panda Express, though, this method of ordering can make things kind of dicey since you can't see what you're getting.

For example, one Redditor ordered a family meal to find that one of the containers was only half-filled with food. One commenter suggested that they ran out of the item halfway through serving and bagged it up by mistake. By calling the store and checking the availability of the dishes you want, you can be more sure that you're getting exactly what you're ordering. Of course, this may not always be necessary, but it's a good way of ensuring that you don't have the same experience as this Redditor. Of course, ordering in the store instead of online also solves this problem.