10 Panda Express Tips You Need To Know Before Your Next Order

One tip you need to know when you're ordering at Panda Express is that you can save money by getting your appetizer as part of your order instead of separately. If you order your appetizers separately, you're paying more money than you should for them. The difference isn't huge, but if you're ordering food and appetizers for multiple people, then the savings definitely start to add up.

Here's what to do: Order one size up and ask for one of your entrees to be an appetizer. If done that way, you save $0.50, depending on the location. Now let's assume you want to get one entree, a side, and an appetizer. Rather than ordering a bowl plus an appetizer, order the plate. The plate comes with two entrees and a side, but you can ask to substitute one of the entrees for an appetizer. The savings are the same if you want two entrees. Rather than get a plate and an appetizer, you can get a Bigger Plate for $0.50 less. Just substitute the third entree in the Bigger Plate for an appetizer.

There are a couple of catches here. You can't make this type of substitution order in the app — only in person. Also, some managers supposedly don't allow this substitution. So, if it doesn't work, at least you've tried.