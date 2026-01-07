Microwave Enchiladas Could Taste Just As Good As Oven-Baked If You Do This

We're suckers for good kitchen shortcuts. While there is something to be said about a great, home-cooked meal that's been made with love over the course of a few hours, we love quick, microwaveable meals just the same. Chef Fred Decker offered some of his favorites in his guide to quick microwaveable meals for college students — and the good news is that many of his hacks can be used for non-students who are short on time and craving something delicious.

One of Decker's top tips was for making enchiladas — a classically saucy dish featuring tortillas, proteins, and sauces that's usually baked in the oven — in the microwave. He suggests heating up the tortillas in the microwave so that they're soft and easy to work with (just make sure to spray them with water or wrap them in a damp towel to prevent them from drying out) prior to adding your fillings, rolling them up, and microwaving them — both before and after you add your signature enchilada sauce (store-bought is fine) and cheese. In no time, you'll have a melty, flavorful plate of enchiladas on hand, and you won't need to turn on your oven to bring it together.