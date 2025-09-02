The Best Way To Reheat Corn Tortillas Without Drying Them Out

One of the main reasons why you should always warm your tortillas — whether they're straight from the bag, from a restaurant, or leftover made from scratch — is so they can easily fold and hold delicious fillings like homemade carne asada. But when reheating corn tortillas, there's an important element to consider: moisture. Jorge Guzmán, Executive Chef and Partner at Dayton, Ohio's inventive Sueño Mexican restaurant, says the best way to reheat classic corn tortillas without drying them out is to "lightly spray water on them and put them on a hot comal or pan."

Corn tortillas are made of starchy ground corn flour (masa harina) and water. Since reheating draws out moisture, rehydration is essential to give them a soft texture and pleasant sweet corn taste. "It's really about taking care of the tortilla," the James Beard Award finalist told Tasting Table. Without adequate hydration, they could easily crack or rip. "What you really need to do is reintroduce a bit of moisture to the tortilla in a gentle manner," Guzmán explains, noting that the amount of water matters.

Don't add too much that your tacos become soggy and vulnerable to breaking when filled. If you don't add enough water, though, the tortilla could also break from being too dry and brittle. For this reason, a spray bottle is a handy kitchen tool to evenly distribute moisture on the tortilla to hydrate it just enough for a pliable yet not-too-wet texture.