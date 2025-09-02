The Best Way To Reheat Corn Tortillas Without Drying Them Out
One of the main reasons why you should always warm your tortillas — whether they're straight from the bag, from a restaurant, or leftover made from scratch — is so they can easily fold and hold delicious fillings like homemade carne asada. But when reheating corn tortillas, there's an important element to consider: moisture. Jorge Guzmán, Executive Chef and Partner at Dayton, Ohio's inventive Sueño Mexican restaurant, says the best way to reheat classic corn tortillas without drying them out is to "lightly spray water on them and put them on a hot comal or pan."
Corn tortillas are made of starchy ground corn flour (masa harina) and water. Since reheating draws out moisture, rehydration is essential to give them a soft texture and pleasant sweet corn taste. "It's really about taking care of the tortilla," the James Beard Award finalist told Tasting Table. Without adequate hydration, they could easily crack or rip. "What you really need to do is reintroduce a bit of moisture to the tortilla in a gentle manner," Guzmán explains, noting that the amount of water matters.
Don't add too much that your tacos become soggy and vulnerable to breaking when filled. If you don't add enough water, though, the tortilla could also break from being too dry and brittle. For this reason, a spray bottle is a handy kitchen tool to evenly distribute moisture on the tortilla to hydrate it just enough for a pliable yet not-too-wet texture.
Other methods for reheating tortillas
If you don't have a spray bottle on hand, you can still reheat and rehydrate corn tortillas gently by sprinkling water on each side with your fingers, or using a pastry brush to lightly apply water. "You can also cover in a damp cloth and microwave on high for about 10-15 seconds, although I prefer the first method," Guzmán notes. This reheating method is effective since it generates steam, just like spraying the tortillas with water before heating them in a pan. However, the microwave can cause uneven heating or turn the tortillas rubbery if you're not paying close attention.
Overall, reheating your corn tortilla in a hot pan or traditional comal, like Guzmán recommends, will result in a beautiful puff and light char to the exterior, which will re-enliven the tortilla with a perfectly fresh-made taste and pliable texture. Just keep the tortillas warm after reheating by wrapping them in a cloth, making sure to work quickly as you roll up corn tortillas up for enchiladas or fold them to make tacos.