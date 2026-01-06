Apple Cider Vinegar Vs Vinegar: Which Is Best For Cleaning And Deodorizing

When it comes to environmentally-friendly and inexpensive household cleaners, vinegar is one of the top options for those of us who worry about pouring harsh chemicals down the drain or using them around our family and pets. While we might have a few different types of vinegar in the pantry, not all of them are ideal to use as cleaning agents around the home – after all, you wouldn't want to use your expensive balsamic to clean the stove, or your nice Spanish sherry vinegar other than to dress a salad. The cheapest, most effective options are white distilled vinegar and apple cider vinegar; But which one is better to use for household chores?

Turns out both types work, depending on whether you want a thorough cleaning or simply to deodorize your kitchen or appliances. Distilled white vinegar is better for cleaning because it's cheaper, easily available, and since it's clear it won't leave stains behind. Apple cider vinegar is often the better choice for deodorizing because its scent is milder and more pleasant, although it's not as inexpensive as its white counterpart. Both usually contain 5% acetic acid, the compound that makes vinegar effective in dissolving dirt and grease, descaling, softening clothes, and more, so they are equally effective in cutting through grime and tackling household chores.

Some people prefer to purchase cleaning vinegar, a stronger variety of distilled white vinegar with a higher concentration of acetic acid, but the necessary safety precautions and potential vinegar storage mishaps make it more of a hazard than a convenience. For most vinegar cleaning hacks, regular white or inexpensive apple cider vinegar from the grocery store will do the job.