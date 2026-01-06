Apple Cider Vinegar Vs Vinegar: Which Is Best For Cleaning And Deodorizing
When it comes to environmentally-friendly and inexpensive household cleaners, vinegar is one of the top options for those of us who worry about pouring harsh chemicals down the drain or using them around our family and pets. While we might have a few different types of vinegar in the pantry, not all of them are ideal to use as cleaning agents around the home – after all, you wouldn't want to use your expensive balsamic to clean the stove, or your nice Spanish sherry vinegar other than to dress a salad. The cheapest, most effective options are white distilled vinegar and apple cider vinegar; But which one is better to use for household chores?
Turns out both types work, depending on whether you want a thorough cleaning or simply to deodorize your kitchen or appliances. Distilled white vinegar is better for cleaning because it's cheaper, easily available, and since it's clear it won't leave stains behind. Apple cider vinegar is often the better choice for deodorizing because its scent is milder and more pleasant, although it's not as inexpensive as its white counterpart. Both usually contain 5% acetic acid, the compound that makes vinegar effective in dissolving dirt and grease, descaling, softening clothes, and more, so they are equally effective in cutting through grime and tackling household chores.
Some people prefer to purchase cleaning vinegar, a stronger variety of distilled white vinegar with a higher concentration of acetic acid, but the necessary safety precautions and potential vinegar storage mishaps make it more of a hazard than a convenience. For most vinegar cleaning hacks, regular white or inexpensive apple cider vinegar from the grocery store will do the job.
When to choose white distilled vs. apple cider vinegar
Distilled white vinegar is a versatile product that does wonders around the home. It will remove break down grease inside the oven, keep windows and mirrors clear, and even make your wine glasses sparkle without leaving an unpleasant soapy taste and unsightly filmy layer. You can use it to make your own all-purpose household cleaner and to clear drains in the kitchen and bathroom sink in tandem with baking soda — though it's worth noting that you should stop using baking soda and vinegar to clean this way, as it renders them ineffective. The one downside to using distilled white vinegar is the pervasive smell it will leave behind; however, you can add herbs, spices, essential oils, or citrus peels to your homemade cleaning solution to improve the smell.
Apple cider vinegar, on the other hand, doesn't require infusing to smell better. Since it's made from apples, it has a natural fruity smell that is much more pleasant than that of white vinegar. That's why it's a better choice for deodorizing the kitchen, cleaning your dishwasher, descaling your electric kettle and cleaning the inside of the coffeemaker — and virtually anything else that's developed an off smell. Because of its mild taste, you can use it to prevent algae in your birdbath and to wash fruits and vegetables. You don't need to buy the best apple cider vinegar to tackle these tasks, however. Save that for cooking and for other health and beauty purposes. In the end, both distilled white and apple cider vinegar are great allies to keep handy.