The Williams Sonoma Lookalike Glass Set You Can Get At Costco For One-Third Of The Price
There really is nothing like a trip to Costco. Whether you're looking for a case of wine, a new TV, a deal on chicken that's worth the price of the membership alone, or you're just there for the reasonably priced food court snacks, the retailer has it all. Half the fun is hunting down the best deals — and if you're in need of new drinking glasses, Costco has a good one for you. The warehouse chain sells a gorgeous set of tumbler glasses that can also be found at luxury homeware stores like Williams Sonoma – but for about a third of the price.
The set is from the Jupiter line by Fortessa, a high-quality tableware company that specializes in German craftsmanship. At the time of writing, Williams Sonoma sold six 13-ounce Jupiter tumblers for $72 while Costco sold 12 of the glasses for $56.99. The Costco set includes six of the 13-ounce glasses, as well as six 10-ounce glasses, which retailed for $10 each from Sur la Table at the time of writing. That's a total of $76 in savings — more than you'd spend for half the number of the same glasses from a specialty retailer.
'The most wonderful glasses'
A lot of Costco customers have already taken advantage of the offer, and the glasses have a near five star rating on the store's website. In an online review, one person wrote, "These are the most wonderful glasses. They have a nice heavy weight to them and beautiful design. I have received multiple compliments on them. They are a steal at Costco! The exact same glasses are sold at Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel for much more."
Based on the other reviews, customers seem to like the shape of the glasses and many have praised their quality and grip. They can also go in the dishwasher, which is a huge plus, and reviewers say they're very durable. In a Costco review, one person wrote, "Amazing quality! Great value compared to other retailers who carry this product. Costco is the best!" Another said, "Beautiful glasses that feel like a fancy restaurant but priced for everyday use."
The only downside is that there aren't as many color options available at Costco, but you can buy the glasses in either clear, blue, or green. People who already had sets from elsewhere at home also noted that the ones from Costco were slightly smaller, with a visible seam down the middle. Still, for such a good price, it's probably worth stocking up.