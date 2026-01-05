The Williams Sonoma Lookalike Glass Set You Can Get At Costco For One-Third Of The Price

A lot of Costco customers have already taken advantage of the offer, and the glasses have a near five star rating on the store's website. In an online review, one person wrote, "These are the most wonderful glasses. They have a nice heavy weight to them and beautiful design. I have received multiple compliments on them. They are a steal at Costco! The exact same glasses are sold at Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel for much more."

Based on the other reviews, customers seem to like the shape of the glasses and many have praised their quality and grip. They can also go in the dishwasher, which is a huge plus, and reviewers say they're very durable. In a Costco review, one person wrote, "Amazing quality! Great value compared to other retailers who carry this product. Costco is the best!" Another said, "Beautiful glasses that feel like a fancy restaurant but priced for everyday use."

The only downside is that there aren't as many color options available at Costco, but you can buy the glasses in either clear, blue, or green. People who already had sets from elsewhere at home also noted that the ones from Costco were slightly smaller, with a visible seam down the middle. Still, for such a good price, it's probably worth stocking up.