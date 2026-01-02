The Creamy Side Dish Fans Call A Must-Try At The Capital Grille

We think The Capital Grille is the absolute best steakhouse chain in the nation, and it isn't just because of its impeccable cuts of steak. A steakhouse experience isn't complete without an array of luxurious sides, and creamed spinach is as classic as they come. At The Capital Grille, creamed spinach is one side dish that rivals the steak. And there is a wide fan base for The Capital Grille's creamed spinach according to online reviews.

Yelp reviews across the board rave about the creamed spinach and considering how many 5-star reviews mention it, it appears to be one of the more popular sides. According to copycat recipes, customers suspect the creamed spinach is made with the help of béchamel, a roux-based cream sauce, and seasoned with garlic, black pepper, nutmeg, and plenty of pecorino romano cheese. In fact, the amount of copycat recipes alone should tell you how beloved this decadent and luxurious side is. Despite the richness of the heavy cream, one review assured readers, "the taste of the creamy spinach wasn't as heavy as I was expecting it to be, making it a suitable side for the filet." A customer on Reddit also points out that the creamed spinach is a keto-friendly side that'll accompany a delicious steak without leaving low-carb dieters in the least bit dissatisfied.