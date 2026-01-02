The Creamy Side Dish Fans Call A Must-Try At The Capital Grille
We think The Capital Grille is the absolute best steakhouse chain in the nation, and it isn't just because of its impeccable cuts of steak. A steakhouse experience isn't complete without an array of luxurious sides, and creamed spinach is as classic as they come. At The Capital Grille, creamed spinach is one side dish that rivals the steak. And there is a wide fan base for The Capital Grille's creamed spinach according to online reviews.
Yelp reviews across the board rave about the creamed spinach and considering how many 5-star reviews mention it, it appears to be one of the more popular sides. According to copycat recipes, customers suspect the creamed spinach is made with the help of béchamel, a roux-based cream sauce, and seasoned with garlic, black pepper, nutmeg, and plenty of pecorino romano cheese. In fact, the amount of copycat recipes alone should tell you how beloved this decadent and luxurious side is. Despite the richness of the heavy cream, one review assured readers, "the taste of the creamy spinach wasn't as heavy as I was expecting it to be, making it a suitable side for the filet." A customer on Reddit also points out that the creamed spinach is a keto-friendly side that'll accompany a delicious steak without leaving low-carb dieters in the least bit dissatisfied.
More dishes and amenities to love about The Capital Grille
While the creamed spinach is amazing, the steaks at The Capital Grille are the star of the show. And The Capital Grille stands out from the rest by dry aging its steaks, a process that leads to a uniquely deep and delicious flavor thanks to the removal of moisture and concentration of umami. Any of the steaks at The Capital Grille will be the perfect main course to enjoy next to a side of creamed spinach, but we ranked the bone-in ribeye steak as the best menu item of all. If you're looking for other delicious sides and starters, we'd recommend the pan-fried calamari with hot cherry peppers, the lobster bisque, and the lobster mac n' cheese. Based on Facebook forums, au gratin potatoes, mashed potatoes, and parmesan truffle fries are also fan favorites.
A steakhouse is a special occasion experience for many of us, especially because a steak dinner isn't cheap. But it's possible to find an affordable meal at a notoriously fancy restaurant if you look for bargains and specialty pricing. Believe it or not, most nice restaurants offer happy hours. And for the first time in 35 years, The Capital Grille has debuted a happy hour known as Capital Hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays for most locations. Along with bargain cocktails, you'll see some classic menu items and unique happy hour-only offerings like cast-iron garlic shrimp, porcini-rubbed lollipop lamb chops, and oysters casino.