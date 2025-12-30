The Subtle Backsplash Trend Turning Kitchens From Plain To Striking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The new year is a perfect time to reassess design trends, including what's coming into style and what aesthetics are on their way out. If a kitchen refresh is one of your resolutions, one backsplash trend that's about to be "so last year" is minimalism and all gray or white palettes, or the lack thereof. Overall, today and tomorrow's kitchen is cozier, warmer, richer, and more eclectic — and mixed material backsplashes are one of the key ways to move away from the plain and enrich your kitchen with striking personality.

According to the National Association of Realtors, 67% of designers surveyed say they're leaning into backsplashes that combine different tiles, textures, and materials. This reflects the current shift away from super sleek, modern motifs that can feel somewhat cold and clinical toward more layered, intriguing, and overall more welcoming spaces. While louder looks like the ever-evolving trend of mosaic backsplashes may feel dated, mixed-material backsplash balances standout style and sophistication.

Mixed mosaic backsplashes come together by merging different tiles with different patterns or textures. So they blend seamlessly, the key is to pair tiles that have matching or complementary colors. The backsplash should also both complement yet pop against the rest of your kitchen's surfaces — offering the ideal opportunity to combine different styles and aesthetics.