The Subtle Backsplash Trend Turning Kitchens From Plain To Striking
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The new year is a perfect time to reassess design trends, including what's coming into style and what aesthetics are on their way out. If a kitchen refresh is one of your resolutions, one backsplash trend that's about to be "so last year" is minimalism and all gray or white palettes, or the lack thereof. Overall, today and tomorrow's kitchen is cozier, warmer, richer, and more eclectic — and mixed material backsplashes are one of the key ways to move away from the plain and enrich your kitchen with striking personality.
According to the National Association of Realtors, 67% of designers surveyed say they're leaning into backsplashes that combine different tiles, textures, and materials. This reflects the current shift away from super sleek, modern motifs that can feel somewhat cold and clinical toward more layered, intriguing, and overall more welcoming spaces. While louder looks like the ever-evolving trend of mosaic backsplashes may feel dated, mixed-material backsplash balances standout style and sophistication.
Mixed mosaic backsplashes come together by merging different tiles with different patterns or textures. So they blend seamlessly, the key is to pair tiles that have matching or complementary colors. The backsplash should also both complement yet pop against the rest of your kitchen's surfaces — offering the ideal opportunity to combine different styles and aesthetics.
Ideas for mixed-material backsplashes
A perfect example of mixed-material backsplash can be found in a post on Pinterest from Danielle Victoria Design Studio. In it, the designer showcases a modern kitchen that features a combination of subway tile and marble backsplash — two materials that would have once been reserved for separate designs. Merged into one backsplash, the mixed-material creates an aesthetic that's visually intriguing but not too loud. You can acheive a similar look with other common options for backsplash materials by considering similar pairings with more muted hues. However, you may also consider pairing brick with wood panels for a warm cottage-core look, or concrete and metal for a more contemporary design. Natural stone would bring earthy texture to elegant porcelain or ceramic tiles, too.
Don't forget that your backsplash is one of the best ways to try kitchen color trends without having to paint the cabinets or walls – in fact, it can be more tasteful and effective. Peel-and-stick tiles are great for this, especially as an easy DIY project you can change out if you decide. The Art3D self-adhesive tiles in sage green would look stunning if you adorn your kitchen with plants; but you could also work in a mixed-material, earth-toned palette by partnering them with URCOLOR brown marble peel-and-stick tiles. For Italian countryside vibes, the meihea Mediterranean patterned adhesive tiles would shine wonderfully against a white or blue option. Simply define your kitchen aesthetic and color palette, and choose one simple material and another more striking one.