The Movie Night Snack You Should Absolutely Be Coating In Hot Chocolate Powder

Whether you're cozying up by the fire or going through withdrawals after starting a health kick, now is about the time of year when you start to crave chocolate-covered everything. No matter if it's a cup of hot cocoa or a big bowl of popcorn, winter nights call for movie-night treats, and sometimes you just have to give in to the cravings. And what if we told you that you can combine both of those things for an even more delicious snack?

That's right, cocoa-covered popcorn is a real thing, and it is absolutely delicious. All you need to do is sprinkle some of the hot cocoa mix over the kernels, and you have the ultimate sweet-and-savory combination. The saltiness of the popcorn cuts through the richness of the chocolate perfectly, and if you add a little melted butter, it creates a luxurious but balanced coating that melts in the mouth. It's the perfect contrast of texture and flavor, and you can totally make it your own.