The Movie Night Snack You Should Absolutely Be Coating In Hot Chocolate Powder
Whether you're cozying up by the fire or going through withdrawals after starting a health kick, now is about the time of year when you start to crave chocolate-covered everything. No matter if it's a cup of hot cocoa or a big bowl of popcorn, winter nights call for movie-night treats, and sometimes you just have to give in to the cravings. And what if we told you that you can combine both of those things for an even more delicious snack?
That's right, cocoa-covered popcorn is a real thing, and it is absolutely delicious. All you need to do is sprinkle some of the hot cocoa mix over the kernels, and you have the ultimate sweet-and-savory combination. The saltiness of the popcorn cuts through the richness of the chocolate perfectly, and if you add a little melted butter, it creates a luxurious but balanced coating that melts in the mouth. It's the perfect contrast of texture and flavor, and you can totally make it your own.
Make hot cocoa-popcorn your own with add-ins
The best way to make hot cocoa popcorn is to pop the kernels yourself. That way, each piece will be fluffy and evenly coated, and you don't need to worry about any powdery bites. You also need a little fat for the hot chocolate powder to stick to. Butter is delicious, but coconut oil adds a lovely flavor too. You can even use melted chocolate for extra decadence.
Microwave popcorn brands will work if you need — just make sure to toss it in some extra melted butter or oil so that it's sticky. Once the kernels are ready, sprinkle in the cocoa powder a spoon at a time, shaking thoroughly after each addition. If you really want to ensure consistency, then you can melt some of the chocolate powder in the butter before drizzling.
Any other additions are completely up to you. Mini marshmallows are a classic, or you could add in some chocolate chips, peanut butter cups, or candy cane pieces. Cinnamon and cayenne will create a Mexican hot chocolate-inspired snack, and you can experiment with different hot chocolate powder flavors, like mint or salted caramel. How indulgent you make it is completely up to you.