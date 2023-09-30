Why Popping Your Own Kernels For Caramel Corn Is Key

Caramel corn has been a popular American snack since the late 19th century. Consisting of popcorn coated in a glaze of sugar and molasses, the sweet snack became an instant classic that continues to be loved to this day. And though we may be more accustomed to the large tins at Christmas time or the bags of Cracker Jack at a ball game, caramel corn is actually very easy to make at home. The key to its success, however, is to pop the popcorn the old-fashioned way: on the stove.

Stovetop popcorn really is the best option for caramel corn in terms of both flavor and structure. You need popcorn that is fresh tasting and devoid of chemicals. Stovetop popcorn also has the benefit of a slightly savory aftertaste, depending on what kind of fat you use to pop it with. Kernels popped on the stove also tend to have a more sturdy structure, which is important as the popcorn is going to be doused and tossed in a bath of hot, thick, gooey caramel.

You could use either butterfly or mushroom popcorn for caramel corn. Mushroom might be better, however, as has a more uniform shape with a lot of surface areas for the caramel to cling to. Either variety should be easy to find online or at a grocery store. Overall, by popping your own popcorn, you set yourself up for what promises to be an utterly mouthwatering snack.