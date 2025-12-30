The Common Casserole Blunder That's Holding Your Dish Back

A casserole is one of the most satisfying yet inexpensive one-dish meals to make. Thrown together quickly and with minimal effort, a casserole can be customized with a wide variety of meats, vegetables, pasta or grains, your favorite seasonings, and a creamy element to bind it all together. There are plenty of tips and tricks to make your casserole a winner while avoiding mistakes. According to Fred Decker, a trained chef and former restaurateur, a common mistake many people make when making a casserole is not adding textural contrast to the dish. After all, what is the purpose of those fried onions if it's not to add an interesting crunch to the classic green bean casserole?

"Many of us default to a cheese topping, but other options will still give you that golden look and also lend some textural contrast in the form of crunchiness," he says. Aside from breadcrumbs, which he considers the obvious choice, you can also look to croutons, crushed potato chips, tortilla chips, savory crackers, or perhaps a crumble of your favorite boxed cereal. Some cooks like to use chow mein noodles, or even pretzels, to add a pleasant crunch and that same golden topping we all love and crave. Of course, this does not mean you must skip the cheese altogether. "Crumbs or croutons play nicely with cheese," says Decker, and you can add it under or on top of the crunchy element, depending on the end result you seek.