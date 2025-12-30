The Common Casserole Blunder That's Holding Your Dish Back
A casserole is one of the most satisfying yet inexpensive one-dish meals to make. Thrown together quickly and with minimal effort, a casserole can be customized with a wide variety of meats, vegetables, pasta or grains, your favorite seasonings, and a creamy element to bind it all together. There are plenty of tips and tricks to make your casserole a winner while avoiding mistakes. According to Fred Decker, a trained chef and former restaurateur, a common mistake many people make when making a casserole is not adding textural contrast to the dish. After all, what is the purpose of those fried onions if it's not to add an interesting crunch to the classic green bean casserole?
"Many of us default to a cheese topping, but other options will still give you that golden look and also lend some textural contrast in the form of crunchiness," he says. Aside from breadcrumbs, which he considers the obvious choice, you can also look to croutons, crushed potato chips, tortilla chips, savory crackers, or perhaps a crumble of your favorite boxed cereal. Some cooks like to use chow mein noodles, or even pretzels, to add a pleasant crunch and that same golden topping we all love and crave. Of course, this does not mean you must skip the cheese altogether. "Crumbs or croutons play nicely with cheese," says Decker, and you can add it under or on top of the crunchy element, depending on the end result you seek.
More tips and tricks to enhance your go-to casserole
When adding texture to a casserole, you don't need to look beyond what's probably already in your pantry. For an old school topping that will enhance any casserole, a handful of crushed Ritz crackers adds a buttery finish. For something savory, try some crushed pork rinds or chicharrones, crispy fried chopped bacon, or bacon bits. These meaty options would also be great when mixed into a classic breadcrumb or panko topping. Or you can take a cue from southern home cooks and fry up chicken skin to a crispy crunch and use that — chopped up or crumbled — to top your chicken casserole. Decker also says that while nuts and seeds are not great as a topping because they burn easily, they can be stirred into the casserole itself. You can also enhance the texture of any casserole by using fresh vegetables instead of frozen.
Last but not least, you can add a crunchy element to your casserole at serving time. "You might also bring a textural contrast to your casserole after it's cooked by topping each portion with crunchy garnishes like seeds, nuts, or croutons," says Decker. "The combination of dry croutons and a creamy casserole can provide the same intriguing contrast that makes bread-based salads like fattoush popular." Take cues from some of the beloved vintage casseroles your grandma likely made, and add your own twist with the crunchy topping of your choice.