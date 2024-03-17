Crumble Your Favorite Cereal Over Your Next Casserole For A Uniquely Flavorful Crunch

As delicious as a creamy scoop of warm casserole might be, an added pop of texture can take any homemade recipe to new heights. Whether its crispy fried onions, layers of breadcrumbs, or crushed walnuts, the inclusion of crunchy ingredients placed on top of your dishes will help any casserole sing. Thankfully, you don't need to look far to add an extra bite to tonight's dinner. Though topping your rich, cheesy, and gooey creations with handfuls of your favorite cereal might sound like a curious combination, the culinary hack only needs one taste to warrant a repeat. With a gooey center and a perfectly golden-topped surface, these cereal-topped casserole dishes may remind you of your favorite baked macaroni and cheese recipe.

As you set out to match your go-to casserole recipes with the cereals stored in your cupboards, opt for less-sweetened and multigrained varieties. Handfuls of Chex, Wheaties, Rice Krispies, Special K, Kashi, and Cheerios can help introduce you to this unique pairing and convince you that this is in fact an excellent decision.