Crumble Your Favorite Cereal Over Your Next Casserole For A Uniquely Flavorful Crunch
As delicious as a creamy scoop of warm casserole might be, an added pop of texture can take any homemade recipe to new heights. Whether its crispy fried onions, layers of breadcrumbs, or crushed walnuts, the inclusion of crunchy ingredients placed on top of your dishes will help any casserole sing. Thankfully, you don't need to look far to add an extra bite to tonight's dinner. Though topping your rich, cheesy, and gooey creations with handfuls of your favorite cereal might sound like a curious combination, the culinary hack only needs one taste to warrant a repeat. With a gooey center and a perfectly golden-topped surface, these cereal-topped casserole dishes may remind you of your favorite baked macaroni and cheese recipe.
As you set out to match your go-to casserole recipes with the cereals stored in your cupboards, opt for less-sweetened and multigrained varieties. Handfuls of Chex, Wheaties, Rice Krispies, Special K, Kashi, and Cheerios can help introduce you to this unique pairing and convince you that this is in fact an excellent decision.
Some recipes require an open mind
You can crown casseroles with cereal taken straight out of the box, or, even better, let out the day's frustration by smashing pieces in a plastic bag before adding them to your meal. Consider using crushed homemade granola or muesli to top a yellow squash casserole, or try adding corn flakes to a loaded cornbread casserole. Many cereals will stay crisp as your creation bakes so you can add your choice of cereal before placing the casserole in the oven. You can sprinkle extra pieces onto a baked dish, too, if you are yearning for an exceptionally crisp crunch.
After your cereal-topped casserole has been baked to perfection, you could adorn your golden dishes with fresh shavings of grated Parmesan cheese or sprinkles of flaky sea salt. If heat is your thing, dust powdery garnishes of smoked paprika and red pepper flakes over the cereal either before or after baking to offset any sweeter flavors from the cereal.