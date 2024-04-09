16 Casserole Mistakes You Want To Avoid Making, According To A Trained Chef

You may not have a lot of casserole dishes, because they're bulky and heavy. That means possibly not having the right size for a given recipe and facing the temptation to use a metal pan instead.

We won't say that you can't ever do it, but there are reasons why you shouldn't bake a casserole in a metal pan. The most important is that casserole dishes are slow to conduct heat in and out, providing gentle cooking for your ingredients and remaining warm long after you take your casserole out of the oven. Metal pans heat up quickly and cool down quickly, which can result in casseroles with overdone edges and a meal that cools off rapidly while you're setting the table.

Cast iron is an exception here, but a casserole with acidic ingredients like tomato sauce will discolor as it interacts with the iron. The same is true of aluminum pans. Non-stick or stainless pans won't, but you'll run the risk of damaging their finish with your serving utensils. One obvious exception to the no-metal rule is foil pans for potlucks and make-ahead freezer meals; you'll just need to choose casseroles with non-acidic ingredients for those.