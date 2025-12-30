20 US Bakeries With Top-Tier Sourdough Bread
Sourdough bread isn't anything new, but it experienced a massive resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, its heyday was best experienced in San Francisco in the 1980s and '90s, where the city is still famed for its sourdough with a style that continues to be influential. While some people enjoy the ritual that comes with making their own sourdough bread, for others, the fun comes in sourcing a delicious loaf from a particular bakery.
Across the country, more and more bakeries have included a sourdough loaf among their selection, and many specialize in naturally leavening their breads. For the sourdough newbies, the result is a tangier taste and a chewier texture, complete with a pleasantly crusty exterior. The fermentation process breaks down some of the gluten proteins, making it easier to digest. If you're not ready to develop your baking skills, you're in luck. We browsed through available reviews and news outlets to make a list of 20 U.S. bakeries that sell top-tier sourdough bread and are well worth a visit if you're craving a loaf.
Tartine Bakery - California
Most people with an interest in San Francisco sourdough have heard of Tartine Bakery — an iconic destination for bread lovers (Martha Stewart is a fan). The owners, Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt, perfected their sourdough skills by learning from various influences to bake delectable rustic wood-fired loaves. The classic choice is the Country loaf, which consists of part whole-grain flour. The high-hydration dough results in an airy and almost custard-like texture on the inside, and a delightful crust on the outside.
Customers and critics rave about various sourdough breads, including Oat Porridge loaf with wheat flour, barley, rye, and oats. With locations in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and South Korea, customers can't get enough of the goods. If you're experimenting with sourdough baking, be sure to check out Tartine's sourdough recipe.
Multiple locations
Boudin Bakery - San Francisco
There aren't that many bakeries in the U.S. that can boast being open for more than 175 years, but that's the case with Boudin Bakery in San Francisco. The founder, Isidore Boudin, created the first sourdough French bread, and the bakery continues to use the same mother starter as it did in 1849, which is now trademarked as The Original San Francisco Sourdough. The bakery's proprietary wild yeast gives its bread a flavor that can't be recreated anywhere else in the world.
At the bakery, you can order a 1-pound Sourdough Round Loaf or a 1-pound Sourdough Long Loaf, both perfectly golden and made up of nothing more than the mother starter, flour, water, and salt. Additionally, multiple menu items incorporate the breads into meals, including grilled cheese, other satisfying sandwiches, and bread bowls.
Multiple locations
Josey Baker Bread - San Francisco
Josey Baker Bread regularly gets praise for selling some of the best sourdough in San Francisco. The bakery has its own mill, meaning whole grains, like khorasan, einkorn, rye, spelt, buckwheat, oats, and assorted types of whole wheat, are all freshly milled for a seriously delicious loaf. This leaves the bakers with a lot more control over the final product, and it shows.
Every loaf at Josey's is made with sourdough starter and high-hydration dough, resulting in moist loaves that remain nice and chewy. The breads are cooked until darkened, which adds an element of caramelization to the flavor. Expect a dozen or so types of loaves at the bakery, like Country Bread, Whole Grain Levain, Seed Feast, and Dark Mountain Rye, as well as some rotating options.
736 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Breads Bakery - NYC
Breads Bakery has been a New York City staple for over a decade, pairing Jewish and Northern European culinary traditions with excellent results. Sourdough bread options include Baguette, Caraway Rye (that's 100% rye), Olive, Walnut Raisin Rye, and Whole Wheat. Expect a thick crust with caramelized notes and a chewy center with a slightly dense crumb.
Customers enjoy access to Breads at various locations, and the fact that the loaves are baked in small batches means you can always count on warm bread. Most of the locations also offer on-site dining, so you can sample the bread in a hearty sandwich. Pick up the chocolate babka and rugelach to sweeten the deal, and you'll be coming back for seconds.
Multiple locations
She Wolf Bakery - NYC
Recognized as a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding Bakery" award in 2023, it's fair to say that She Wolf Bakery is at the top of its game. Originally, the bread was made for staff meals and service at Roman's, an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn. When demand for the bread grew, a bakery space was created to sell bread to restaurants, Marlow & Daughters butcher shop, and 13 weekly farmers' markets across NYC. You can also shop directly at the new bakery café located in Brooklyn Navy Yard.
The bread is made primarily with New York-grown grains. It's then naturally leavened for that distinct sourdough tanginess. On the menu, you'll find a Classic Batard, Classic Pullman, Miche, Toasted Sesame Wheat, Baguette, and more. The loaves are baked to a dark shade, revealing an airy crumb beneath the crispy, toasted crust.
Multiple locations
Bourke Street Bakery - NYC
Bourke Street Bakery began in Australia, eventually ending up in New York City, where there are now three locations. The bakery's organic sourdough is slowly fermented to ensure optimal flavor, texture, and nutrient development. The white sourdough loaf is the bakery's classic pick, baked to perfection with a high moisture content that keeps it deliciously chewy. Other options include Seedy Sourdough, Miche Sourdough, and Semi-Sour (Classic) Baguette. A few flavored loaves are only available on the weekend, keeping the selection interesting.
The crumb is praised for its excellent texture, and the flavor is described as pleasantly but not overly sour. Customers love the sourdough and can't get enough, often eschewing other items on the menu, though these also get rave reviews (think croissants, scones, cookies, and more).
Multiple locations
Bread Alone - New York
This family bakery has been making organic sourdough in the Catskills for over 40 years, recently building a carbon-neutral bakery and cafe. The bread is still baked in the original wood-fired ovens, which add an incomparable flavor to every loaf. The bakery uses five different starters (rye, levain, whole wheat, white, and biga) in the sourdough production to infuse a unique character in every loaf. For example, try French, San Francisco, Rye, Whole Wheat, Peasant, or Nine Mixed Grain Sourdough.
Sourdough is at the heart of production, but there's no shortage of pastries, breakfast options, and lunch dishes. Try the breads and more at one of the three bakery locations in the Hudson Valley, or find them at NYC Greenmarkets. The founder, Daniel Leader, has also written several sourdough cookbooks if you want to try your hand at this culinary art.
(845) 657-3328
Multiple locations
Domaselo - Miami
Emil Hristov opened Domaselo inspired by his love for homemade bread made by his mom and grandmother. Domaselo currently has three locations in Miami, and with the focus on making real bread with organic stone-milled grains, slow fermentation, and small batch bakes, the bakery is making a name for itself. Numerous options are on the menu, including Country, Multi-Seed, Olive, Cinnamon Raisin, and Cheddar Jalapeño loaves.
Aside from the delicious sourdough, customers love the take-out window, as well as the mobile bread stations for easy access. They're also huge fans of the diverse range of freshly baked breads, which can be preordered for guaranteed availability. With the bakery's virality, it's in your best interest to snag a loaf beforehand so they don't all disappear while you're standing in line.
Multiple locations
Zak the Baker - Miami
Zak the Baker is located in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, easily recognizable for its colorful facade. The owner, Zak, works together with his wife and a rotating crew of WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) volunteers to make it all come together. The kosher bakery produces excellent naturally leavened artisanal breads, pastries, breakfast, and lunch foods. Choose between sourdough bread loaves like Country Wheat, Whole Wheat, Jewish Rye, Walnut and Cranberry, or Olive and Za'atar.
You can buy the bread directly at the bakery or get it at one the whole food markets in South Florida. If you eat it on site, you'll have a sense of the community that has thrived through Zak's efforts. Pretty much the entire menu is praised by critics and customers, who keep coming back for more.
(786) 294-0876
295 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127
Seven Stars Bakery - Rhode Island
Since opening in 2001, Seven Stars Bakery now operates multiple locations in Rhode Island and provides bread for several restaurants. In 2018, the family-owned business was sold to loyal customers, demonstrating a high level of confidence in the products. The grains come from Maine but are milled on-site (you can buy the flour!), ensuring freshness with each loaf.
Every step of the breadmaking process is done with care, sometimes totaling several days from start to finish. The slow fermentation allows flavor to build and the dough to rise, without being overly sour. Customers enjoy the variety of pastries and sourdough bread options, like Multigrain, Country, Walnut & Raisin, and Sesame Spelt.
Multiple locations
Acme Bread Company - Bay Area
Acme Bread Company has been baking bread for over 40 years, building experience and expertise with time. The bread is sold both wholesale and at a couple of retail locations in the Bay Area. Sustainability is top of mind here, with organic flours, assorted ingredients, and established practices that benefit the environment and local community.
The bread menu is vast, though not all options are sourdough. These include Baguette, Batard, a Sour Loaf, and Rounds, all deliciously tangy with a crispy browned crust and airy center. Acme is really popular, so you'll probably have to wait, but customers say it's more than worth it. Day-old bread is sold at a discount, so if you're looking to fill your freezer, keep an eye out for the deals.
Multiple locations
Moxie Bread Co - Boulder, Colorado
Although this Boulder, Colorado, bakery has received countless awards and nominations, Moxie Bread Co is about more than just great sourdough bread. The bakery is dedicated to providing quality nourishment for the community, using local and regional heirloom grains, supporting regenerative agriculture, and opting for sustainable practices across the board. This care and attention translates directly to the breadmaking process, which is all about slow fermentation.
All the breads at Moxie are sourdough, with delicious options ranging from mild to bold in tanginess. Try the California Farmhaus, Algerian Baguette, Seeded Dark Rye, or Wunderbrot, the latter made with gluten-free flours like buckwheat, almond, and oat. You won't want to miss the daily rotating selection and consider bringing freshly milled flour home. Philippa Clark runs the bakery, originally founded alongside her late-husband Andy, a James Beard-nominated baker.
Multiple locations
Union Loafers - St. Louis, Missouri
Located in the Botanical Heights neighborhood in St. Louis, Missouri, Union Loafers makes a solid sourdough influenced by old-world methods. The bread menu has several options, including a French Country Sourdough, Local Whole Wheat, Oat Porridge, and a loaf packed with pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, flax, and millet. Seasonal rotating breads are also up for grabs, and if you're looking for a meal, you can sit in for a sandwich made with the bakery's breads.
The bakery is a favorite among St. Louis locals, who love the sourdough's airy crumb and crispy crust. Critics praise it highly, too, recognizing the attention to detail, with specific flours selected for their various characteristics. And if you can't get enough, consider dining in at night, when the bread loaves are replaced by pizza crusts.
(314) 833-6111
1629 Tower Grove Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110
Serenity Farm Bread - Leslie, Arkansas
For 30 years, Serenity Farm Bread in Leslie, Arkansas, has been making old-world naturally leavened breads baked in a wood-fired brick oven. The bakery likes to keep operations pretty low tech, with the only powered step required when mixing the dough. The ingredients are as simple and natural as possible, leaving the goodness of the process palatable in every bite.
The menu is varied, with options like Country French, Whole Wheat, Walnut Raisin, Rye, and Cranberry Pecan. Plus, the bakery also uses sourdough to make focaccia bread with assorted toppings, breakfast pastries, cookies, and dessert loaves. The clientele is loyal, making it easy to keep the bread rising and the wood burning, even though Leslie has such a small population (about 450 residents).
(870) 447-2211
501 Main Street, Leslie, AR 72645
Seylou Bakery - Washington, DC
Seylou Bakery & Mill is involved in the breadmaking process from A to Z, starting with prioritizing regenerative agriculture with crop rotation practices. This means a wide variety of regionally grown, organic grains, all milled on site. Fermentation occurs slowly along with a few other processes that promote beneficial nutrients to develop in the dough. Finally, the bread is baked in a Spanish wood-fired oven, adding layers of depth to every loaf.
Bread options include Rustica Baguettes, Pain au Levain, Rye, Einkorn, and gluten-free Bird Bread (packed with seeds). The bread is made with a high-hydration dough, resulting in a moist, chewy bite. Since opening in 2017, the place has been a hit with customers looking for top-tier sourdough and baked goods. Clients rave about the variety and quality of the breads and assorted pastries.
(202) 842-1122
926 N St NW, Suite A, Washington, DC 20001
Hewn - Chicago, Illinois
This independently run bakery prioritizes natural, local, and organic ingredients in its process. Co-owner Ellen King attended culinary college and a sustainable farming school in Washington state, where locally milled grain was the norm. Upon returning to Illinois, she realized that this level of quality wasn't accessible, and she got to work connecting with farmers. The grains are sourced locally and stone-milled for freshness, then mixed with starter to make naturally leavened dough that's shaped by hand.
On the daily menu, you can pick up Country, Blonde Country, and Whole Wheat Seeded loaves, as well as rotating specials like Garlic Parmesan, Polenta Pumpkin Seed, Rye, and Cranberry Walnut. Hewn is regularly mentioned with praise in Evanston chat forums, as well as general groups about Chicago food.
Multiple locations
OWL Bakery - Asheville, North Carolina
OWL Bakery produces European-inspired sourdough breads and pastries in Asheville. Local organic ingredients are prioritized, and grains are locally milled, ensuring the results are as wholesome and delicious as possible. You can always get Country Sourdough and Baguettes (the latter being the only non-sourdough option on the menu), with the remaining options varying on a daily basis. Einkorn, Spelt, Seeded, Olive Thyme, and Raisin Flax are just some of the options you'll find throughout the week.
The reviews are super positive, with people praising the authentic process and excellent baked goods. The bakery also participates at local farmers' markets, further spreading the sourdough cheer to the community. As with most popular bakeries, the selection dwindles as the day goes on, but you can't go wrong no matter what you get at OWL.
Multiple locations
Ovenbird Bakery - Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore, Maryland, is home to Ovenbird Bakery, where you'll find tasty, artisanal pastries and European-style sourdough breads. Blending old and new, this bakery is always coming up with unique combinations that highlight Turkish and Mediterranean flavors. Not many bakeries name their sourdough starter, but at Ovenbird Bakery, Gertrude is the star of the show. Baltimore Sourdough, Overnight Rye, Whole Wheat, Baguette, and Focaccia are part of the bread lineup at this bustling spot, along with seasonal loaves.
Pick up a loaf or two to take home or stay in and enjoy one of several sandwiches made with the different types of sourdough. The clientele is loyal, and Ovenbird is constantly mentioned in lists of the best spots in Baltimore for bread, with sourdough being praised for its great taste.
Multiple locations
Le Quartier - Lincoln/Omaha, Nebraska
After training abroad to perfect his methods, John Quiring has been making bread in Nebraska at Le Quartier for almost two decades. What started as a small production for restaurants quickly expanded into farmers' markets, grocery stores, and now multiple retail locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The sourdough options vary a bit depending on the store, but you can expect classics like White, Whole Wheat, Rustic Country, and Kalamata Olive Rosemary.
Customers love the variety of quality sourdough breads, and always make sure to try a pastry or two, or stick around for a sandwich. They also highlight reasonable prices and the fact that day-old breads are usually discounted.
Multiple locations
Sea Wolf Bakers - Seattle
This family-owned artisanal bakery is a Seattle highlight that's been open for just over a decade. A focus on craftsmanship and locally-sourced ingredients is at the heart of the business, with extra care placed on sustainable and regenerative agriculture. Sea Wolf Bakers provides bread to dozens of restaurants and cafes in the city, but a stop at the storefront is always a welcoming experience.
You'll find a multitude of sourdough loaves on the menu, including Whole Wheat or White Sandwich, Rye, Baguette, Seeded, and more. If you're eager to learn more about the sourdough process, the bakery also offers classes. The reviews are overwhelmingly positive, making this a spot you don't want to skip.
(206) 360-0001
3617 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103
Methodology
To put together this list of bakeries with top-tier sourdough, I looked at reviews from customers and critics. This included local and national news outlets, award mentions, as well as reviews on Yelp, Tripadvisor, Reddit, and personal blogs. These bakeries prioritize their grain selection and sourdough process, resulting in exceptional products.