20 US Bakeries With Top-Tier Sourdough Bread

Sourdough bread isn't anything new, but it experienced a massive resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, its heyday was best experienced in San Francisco in the 1980s and '90s, where the city is still famed for its sourdough with a style that continues to be influential. While some people enjoy the ritual that comes with making their own sourdough bread, for others, the fun comes in sourcing a delicious loaf from a particular bakery.

Across the country, more and more bakeries have included a sourdough loaf among their selection, and many specialize in naturally leavening their breads. For the sourdough newbies, the result is a tangier taste and a chewier texture, complete with a pleasantly crusty exterior. The fermentation process breaks down some of the gluten proteins, making it easier to digest. If you're not ready to develop your baking skills, you're in luck. We browsed through available reviews and news outlets to make a list of 20 U.S. bakeries that sell top-tier sourdough bread and are well worth a visit if you're craving a loaf.