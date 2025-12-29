Canned spinach may not be much to look at, but it's a cheap, shelf-stable veggie that's packed with nutrients. Plus, you'd be surprised at how many uses canned spinach has. Of course, not all canned spinach is created equal, so we sampled 5 canned spinach brands and ranked them on criteria like flavor, texture, quantity, and price.

According to our ranking, Harris Teeter is the grocery chain whose canned spinach you should avoid at all costs. Located in the southeastern U.S., Harris Teeter is a popular grocery chain, and one of the best grocery chains in the U.S.; it's even a trusted shopping spot for celebrity chefs. Considering how much we love Harris Teeter's fresh baked goods, prepared hot food, and prime rib, we had high hopes for the chain's canned spinach. Consequently, we couldn't have been more disappointed by the can of mush we sampled. While we appreciate that the canned spinach had considerably less sodium than competitors, the texture was too egregious to overlook. Not only was the texture essentially like sludge, but this canned spinach was by far the most expensive of the bunch. Harris Teeter is a great option for fresh food, but the canned veggies are too pricey, especially when they deliver subpar taste and texture.