12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Canned Spinach

Canned foods tend to have a bad reputation for not tasting very good, not being very good for you, and not having the best texture. However, there are some varieties — like canned spinach — that are convenient, have nutritional benefits, and are quite tasty ... with the help of some tricks.

While canned spinach gives us flashbacks of old Popeye cartoons, it won't instantly give you huge biceps — but it's still good for you. In terms of vitamins and minerals, canned and fresh spinach are equally worth buying. There are numerous reasons to use canned spinach. It won't wilt into nothingness when cooked, causing a huge bag of fresh spinach to shrink into a tiny amount in your dish. It's especially handy to keep in your pantry for when you're short on fresh produce. And we've all had a bag of spinach that we had the best intentions for, but it withered away way too soon in the fridge — however, shelf-stable canned spinach doesn't break your heart like that, and it's easier on the pocketbook, too.

So really, what's not to love? Well, canned spinach isn't the most appealing food if it's not prepared correctly, and oftentimes, it's not. As a recipe developer, I love the convenience of canned spinach for using in various recipes that allow me to enhance what this ingredient does offer, and avoid what it doesn't. These are some of the mistakes everyone makes with canned spinach.