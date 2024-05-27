Bacon Grease Is The Easiest Way To Upgrade Canned Vegetables

Canned vegetables make for an easy and nutritious side dish, and there are countless types to choose from. But the convenience aspect often sacrifices flavor and texture, so hacks are employed to add complexity to canned vegetables, such as incorporating them into casseroles or blanching them to revive their taste, color, and consistency. However, bacon grease is the single ingredient you need to elevate your canned veggies into ultra-savory, stand-alone sides.

Just as lard transforms a can of refried beans into a rich and flavorful dish and bits of bacon or ham are routinely added to collard greens, bacon grease imparts a burst of umami and smokiness to canned veggies. While you can buy a tub of bacon grease, frying bacon to obtain your own grease renders two useful ingredients for the price of one. Plus, you could also add chopped bacon to your canned vegetables for a chewy and crunchy textural contrast. The simplest and quickest way to cook canned veggies in bacon grease is to sear them in a cast iron pan.

Since canned vegetables are already cooked, the sear serves to infuse them with savory flavor while also creating a crispy, charred exterior. The trick is to get the bacon grease super hot before adding your drained canned veggies and then searing for just 30 seconds to a minute. Another stove-top method is to sauté your veggies in a saucepan over medium heat with bacon grease and a bit of the veggies' salty canning liquid. The liquid will evaporate, effectively seasoning the veggies with equal parts salt and savory.