The Sneaky Reason Most Refried Beans Are Not Vegetarian

Refried beans are a quintessential accompaniment to most Mexican mains, or "platos fuertes". In the case of enfrijoladas, they are the stars of the show. Mexican cuisine is famously meat-heavy, so vegetarians and vegans may see refried beans as a reliable plant-based option they can always order from their local Mexican restaurant. Surprisingly, most authentic refried bean recipes aren't vegetarian at all. The sneaky reason most refried beans aren't vegetarian-friendly is that they're fried in lard.

Lard, known as manteca in Spanish, is a semi-solid fat rendered from various parts of a pig. It's been a staple fat in Mexican cuisine since the introduction of pigs to the Aztecs by Spanish colonists. Not only is lard used for refried beans, but it's also mixed into flour tortilla batter and the corn masa used to make tamales. Lard imparts a rich, savory flavor and a creamy cohesion to the starchy, pastiness of mashed beans. Many Mexican restaurant owners argue that lard is the secret behind why refried beans taste so much better at Mexican restaurants than out of the can.

Consequently, vegetarians shouldn't assume that they're guaranteed a plant-based meal at a Mexican restaurant when they order a side of rice, refried beans, and tortillas. If you're a vegetarian, it's prudent to ask if the refried beans contain lard before ordering or to check the ingredients list on the back of canned refried beans.