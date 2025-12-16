5 Canned Spinach Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Canned fruits and vegetables have a time and a place. That's something I always realize during the holiday season, when I am cooking up a storm for family gatherings. Whether it's canned soup for a casserole or canned vegetables for stuffing, there's no shame in forgoing the fresh produce aisle every once in a while. Nevertheless, there's no getting around the fact that canned vegetables have their limitations in terms of texture and flavor. That's why I decided to taste several brands of canned spinach to unpack their pros and cons and help identify which one you should reach for next time you are short on time and energy.

Of course, eating canned spinach right out of a can is not the most appealing task, but it's not unthinkable either. I tasted each spinach plain, but it was ultimately destined for other dishes. There are myriad recipes where canned spinach could shine; for instance, you could use it to upgrade scrambled eggs.

I judged each product based on its texture, flavor, quantity, and price. All of the products I tested contained nothing more than salt, water, and spinach, though there are products on the market with seasonings. You can find more information on my methodology at the end of this article.