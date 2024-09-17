The 12 Best Canned Ingredients To Spruce Up Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are a brilliantly versatile option for breakfast, allowing you to start your day with a meal full of protein and healthy fats — and it just so happens to taste pretty delicious, too. Adding ingredients to your eggs can boost nutrition and flavor, which means that you can enjoy a different version of the dish each time you make it.

Canned ingredients are a brilliant option for this, hiding out in your pantry until you need them, and with shelf lives many times longer than their fresh equivalents. From pumpkin and artichokes that cut down on fiddly preparation, to salmon and sardines for an omega-3 boost, there are numerous tasty options out there that will level up your eggs in minutes.

To help you find a canned upgrade for your scrambled eggs, I asked two experts to share some tips. Marye Audet-White, recipe developer and four-time best-selling author at Restless Chipotle, and Marjory Pilley, seasoned food blogger and creator of The Dinner-Mom, have years of kitchen experience between them. And each have shared their favorite tips on how to upgrade your eggs using canned ingredients. So, grab your spatula, and get ready to leave bland breakfasts behind, while armed with your trusty can opener.