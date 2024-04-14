14 Best Canned Vegetables To Add To Your Next Casserole
Casseroles are family favorites thanks to their convenience and the total range of ingredients that you can add to them, while canned vegetables are useful and affordable to keep stocked in your pantry to simplify the cooking process. All you have to do is open the can up and use the contents, instead of having to wash and cut the fresh versions. From tuna casserole to chicken and Brussels sprouts pasta bakes, there are a lot of casserole recipes using canned veggies that you can turn to again and again.
Find something quick for family dinner or make a casserole to enjoy over a couple of days with leftovers. Whether you want to use up your can of baked beans or canned spinach, we will share why these are the best canned vegetables to add to your next casserole, how to use them, and what casseroles they'd be delicious in. Whether you have a favorite casserole that's been passed down for generations or you're looking for some fresh ideas to inspire you, try stocking up on canned vegetables to use for your next casserole.
1. Green beans
Start strong with a classic and well-known casserole: the green bean casserole, which is one of the most loved dishes with canned ingredients. Fresh green beans are wonderful, of course, however, they are a pain to clean and cut. If you prefer to remove the ends, that can be a labor-intensive step, not to mention cutting the beans themselves when you don't want them whole. Green bean casserole is such a simple dish to make, particularly if you use canned condensed mushroom soup as well as canned green beans.
This canned duo is a staple in many households because it remains a quick and affordable casserole to make for the family. Top it with the fried onion pieces and you are all set, but you can always liven it up with additional seasoning such as pepper or garlic. Green bean casserole is a quick and direct simple recipe that doesn't involve much extra work or steps. Some might even prefer the canned versions since the canned beans tend to be softer versus the crispness of a fresh green bean. This is where the crunchy onions come in as a balance to the softness.
2. Corn
Corn is a fantastic canned vegetable to have in the pantry simply due to the fact it removes the work of shucking the corn, removing the little fibers, cutting the cob, and anything else required with fresh corn. Canned corn is fresh and ready for you to add to your casserole. A loaded cornbread casserole uses both corn and canned creamed corn, so you're using double the corn. This has bits of bacon and sharp cheddar for a tasty cornbread that strays from your average version. It's delicious freshly made and reheated if you should have any leftovers. Just add it to the oven or a toaster oven for 10 or so minutes to reheat it.
For a meat-free meal, vegetarian tamale pie uses canned corn, loads of spices, and ingredients for both the filling and the cornbread topping. This satisfying dish is a crowdpleaser to make for dinner since everyone can serve themselves. When strained, canned corn can be used in your casserole without much thought, and it's a good veggie to bring color to your meal. Plus, canned corn is a huge time-saver that adds a slightly sweet crunch without turning to mush.
3. Peas
Since you don't have to worry about canned peas going bad in the fridge or losing them for years in the back of your freezer, ultimately tossing them freezer burn, prepared peas are a pantry staple. They allow you to open the can when you're ready to go, then strain, dump, and cook. Try canned peas instead of fresh ones in a dilly tuna casserole. Strain the peas to remove the liquid, then stir it into the canned creamy of celery soup with the tuna and seasonings. This casual dish is cozy and filling with tuna, loads of fresh dill, and pasta.
The peas give it a nice hue and a slightly creamy texture compared to the softness of the pasta. This is a creamy and comforting option to have any day of the week since the preparation time only takes five minutes with a cooking time of 25 minutes, so you don't have to sit around to keep an eye on it. Once cooked, add the crispy onions for a bit of a crunch then back in the oven it goes for five until the onions get golden-colored. Add as much fresh dill as you want, and you're ready to dig in.
4. Cannellini beans
Beans are legumes, which are classified as vegetables, and there are many wonderful varieties to have in your pantry. Cannellini beans, in particular, are a nutritious delight with protein, fiber, calcium, and iron to integrate into meals. Cooking beans can seem overwhelming if you don't have a couple of hours to let them simmer on the stove. Find convenience in using canned cannellini beans to make a vegetarian white bean pot pie. This vegetarian dish is filling, warming, and colorful thanks to ingredients like carrots and kale.
It's topped with buttery and baked-to-perfection puff pastry that turns it into a wholesome meal that everyone will love. No need to boil a pot of water to cook the beans, you simply open the can of white beans and add them to the stew for everything to simmer together. These personal pot pies are a fun treat to make because they're filling but won't leave you feeling stuffed. If you prefer a smoother texture, you can blend the beans to make a creamier, softer addition that's not as noticeable as a burst of beans.
5. Mushrooms
There are a few options when it comes to canned mushrooms like sliced, whole, pieces, and stems, which gives you flexibility on how you ultimately use them. Not everyone likes the earthiness of mushrooms, but for those who do, this is one of the best canned vegetables to add to your next casserole. Fresh mushrooms don't have a long lifespan as they often get moldy, slimy, and bruised before you can get around to using them. Canned mushrooms come in various sizes from 4-ounce cans to 8 ounces to restaurant-sized 102-ounce cans with a range of other sizes in between.
This diversity allows you to pick the type of mushroom and how much of it you want without it going moldy in your refrigerator. Try adding canned mushrooms to cut the prep time of your next tuna casserole. No need to wash and slice fresh mushrooms, instead open a can, and strain it so it doesn't end up a watery mess. Pair it with a can of tuna and a can of cream of broccoli or mushroom soup. Whether you opt for a whole or pieces of mushroom, you might choose to chop it up further for a smaller piece that mimics the size of the tuna rather than the straight-from-the-can pieces.
6. Green chiles
Sprinkle in a touch of spice to nearly any casserole with canned green chiles. They usually come in a little 4-ounce can, but there are bigger options as well. These are fantastic to use anytime you want to provide heat to a casserole without it being overbearing. The canned green chilies have spice, but they're still mild enough that you are not chugging glasses of water to remove the sting from your mouth. For most casseroles, drain the liquid of the chiles unless your particular casserole requires liquid, like water, in which case you might want to use the spiced liquid.
Use this canned vegetable in a hearty hamburger casserole. Try something like fire, roasted diced green chilies for extra, but you'll also find options such as peeled green chilies, whole green chilies, or chopped, so it's up to what you already have in the pantry or how you prefer to prepare your dish. Even if you get the whole green chilies quickly chop them up to add to your casserole. This mixes pasta, ground beef, cheese, and a few more ingredients to make a complete meal. You might not even notice the chilies unless. That said, you could add a second can if you want to double up on the spiciness since it won't affect the consistency of the pasta bake.
7. Brussels sprouts
Brussel sprouts, while highly nutritious, can be a cumbersome vegetable to cook with. The cleaning and cutting process can be a turn-off on its own. You usually have to wash, trim, cut, and remove the leaves of every individual Brussels sprout, which doesn't make it the fastest vegetable to prepare for casseroles. And then the cooking process can take a while; You have to find that delicate balance of not burning the leaves, but ensuring the inside is cooked enough that it isn't bitter.
This mesh of issues can make it something you don't want to work with often, so the canned Brussels sprouts can be an alluring and convenient choice so you don't have to do the brunt work yourself. The hardest part is opening the can and straining it because that's just about all you need to do. Try a white chicken white sauce chicken and Brussels sprouts pasta bake and skip a couple of steps. In addition to the time-saving aspect we mentioned as far as the preparation, you'll also save time when you roast them. Since they're already cooked, roast them so they brown for color.
8. Baked beans
The sweetness from baked beans can be a surprising but delicious addition to casseroles. This canned veg usually has bacon and comes in multiple flavors, such as barbeque, onion, and hickory. Still, you may also spot vegetarian beans without bacon, to customize the taste of your dish. Upgrade the way you eat canned baked beans by giving them a fancy au gratin twist. This meal mixes potatoes au gratin with baked beans for an extraordinarily decadent way to mix up the way you eat this bean dish. It has milk, cheese, potatoes, and fresh herbs to make it a memorable casserole to bring to any function.
It's an unexpected way to use canned baked beans since they're often a side, not part of the main course. The sweet but simultaneously savory canned baked beans often have a mix of brown sugar, bacon, mustard, garlic, powder, and onion powder, along with other ingredients, but may vary depending on the brand. This blend of ingredients makes it an all-in-one canned product to add to a casserole so you don't have to add the ingredients yourself. It's sweet and has a sauce-like, flavor-packed liquid you won't want to drain.
9. Tomatoes
You'll see canned tomatoes listed as an ingredient in many casserole dishes since it eliminates the need to chop and potentially peel the fresh variety. It can bring a liquid component, as well as an acidity to your dish. Italian-style vegetable casserole is a beautiful rainbow of hues from bell pepper, celery, carrots, zucchini, and other ingredients. This not only classifies as a comfort food but it's incredibly filling. The can of diced tomatoes brings everything together, and paired with the boiling water, allows the rice to cook and soak up flavor.
If you're looking for a vegetarian option, vegetarian moussaka uses canned fire-roasted crushed tomatoes. This dish is attractive with its layers, but it also mixes many delightful ingredients that you'll reach for seconds and inevitably thirds. This mixes foods like brown lentils, potatoes, and mushrooms for an incredibly seasoned and visually captivating presentation. Also, you really can't go wrong with béchamel sauce added into the mix. Whether your recipe calls for tomato sauce or fresh tomatoes, canned tomatoes can make a wonderful alternative, especially if you use an immersion blender to get rid of any chunks or use Italian seasoning or other spices to give it additional zest.
10. Spinach
One of the best ways to use canned spinach is by adding it to a casserole. Make a spinach chicken Florentine casserole and remove the liquid from the canned spinach. Strain the liquid and then squeeze out any extra moisture with your hands. You don't need any moisture in the pasta since everything is cooked and comes together during the baking process. This has everything you can need all rolled into one: protein from the chicken, carbohydrates from the pasta egg noodles, and a vegetable component from the canned spinach.
Opt for canned leaf spinach if you prefer the larger bites of spinach or choose canned chopped spinach to blend more evenly along with the canned mushroom soup. This is a personal preference since they'll taste and cook the same. Choose a low-salt or salt-free canned spinach, simply because the canned mushroom soup tends to have a lot of sodium. Spinach has nutritional components, like fiber, protein, vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, calcium, and other vitamins and minerals, to make it a sublime addition to a casserole.
11. Carrots
Carrots are a much-beloved vegetable, but can sometimes be cumbersome when you have them fresh. The peels often look dry and then there's the peeling, the chopping, and the cooking time to factor in. On those days when you don't feel up to the whole rigamarole, try canned carrots instead of fresh for casseroles like hearty Lancashire hotpot. Stew the lamb and lamb liver as directed, and once fully simmered, strain the canned carrots, and mix them in right before you lay the potatoes on top.
This is colorful and visually captivating because of the delicate way the potatoes are stacked. Carrots are a sweet addition to any casserole that you want to add some vegetables to like a tasty shepherd's pie. You don't have to peel and chop the carrots, which can be a happy timesaver. Use this canned vegetable in veggie-based casseroles or anywhere where you want to cut down on the prep work. Canned sliced carrots simplify the process even further, but you can also find whole baby carrots, honey carrots, and other options. Canned whole carrots or baby carrots are ideal for when you want larger pieces, whereas sliced carrots are smaller and can be evenly distributed with ease.
12. Artichokes
The earthy but mild taste of artichokes can elevate any casserole it touches. However, when you want artichoke hearts, fresh artichokes can become expensive since you need multiple artichokes to get more than one heart. Canned artichokes are delightfully affordable for this reason. In addition to the price, fresh artichokes are a pain to prepare. From boiling them to removing the outside leaves to scooping out the fuzzy choke, it might be more work than you can muster on the average weekday. Canned artichoke, on the other hand, requires nearly zero effort at all aside from straining the liquid.
They're already in bite-size pieces since canned options come with whole or quartered artichokes. For most casseroles, you'll want to get rid of the liquid. If you want texture on the leaves, you can fry them in a pan with some olive oil or bake them so the leaves turn slightly brown and crispy. Make a flavorsome and creamy artichoke hearts gratin with canned artichoke hearts and cheesy breadcrumbs. Find canned quartered or whole artichoke hearts, even marinated versions in case you want to skip the step of seasoning. Artichokes can provide a touch of elegance to your dish. They can retain a lot of moisture, so you might want to squeeze out the liquid or give it a light squeeze to get rid of the brine.
13. Potatoes
Potatoes are easily on the top of the list of the best canned vegetables to add to your next casserole because it takes a great amount of time to peel and cook the little guys. They also make a filling addition to casseroles when you're not using carbs like rice or quinoa. Canned potatoes come in a range of options whether that's whole potatoes, sliced, or diced potatoes. Try the sliced canned potatoes for an old-fashioned scalloped potatoes recipe rather than cutting them up yourself. This gooey delight is the perfect dish to serve with grilled chicken and your favorite vegetable (besides potatoes, of course). Canned diced potatoes can drastically cut down on the two-hour cooking time as they are already cooked.
The same idea goes for Cajun potato casserole since canned diced potatoes eliminate the need to peel and cube the potatoes, so you can skip directly to the mashing. When making a simple shepherd's pie, you can skip the entire process of peeling, boiling, and straining potatoes, and get right to the mashing portion. Add the potatoes, salt, and butter together and get to smashing. This is an easy way to cut the cooking time from 40 minutes down to 25 to 30 minutes.
14. Black beans
As far as both approachable and versatile canned veggies, black beans get a lot of use in the kitchen. These legumes bring a protein component to casseroles like an easy cheesy taco bake. This is an optimal choice for when you're craving a taco night but want something a bit different than usual. This melted dish has everything from the tortilla chips to the ground beef all in one place. Make sure to strain the canned black beans to make this casserole since the liquid can contribute to soggy chips.
The liquid will have the chance to partially evaporate when you stir together the tomato, black beans, and corn to cook through. This is a fun meal to have any night of the week with both the prep and cook time under an hour total. Try something different with a pumpkin and black bean casserole that's meat-free and perfect for vegetarians or when you're not looking to have meat in your meal. This casserole is bursting with rich flavor and since you can make a larger batch, you can have leftovers to eat for a day or two after.