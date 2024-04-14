14 Best Canned Vegetables To Add To Your Next Casserole

Casseroles are family favorites thanks to their convenience and the total range of ingredients that you can add to them, while canned vegetables are useful and affordable to keep stocked in your pantry to simplify the cooking process. All you have to do is open the can up and use the contents, instead of having to wash and cut the fresh versions. From tuna casserole to chicken and Brussels sprouts pasta bakes, there are a lot of casserole recipes using canned veggies that you can turn to again and again.

Find something quick for family dinner or make a casserole to enjoy over a couple of days with leftovers. Whether you want to use up your can of baked beans or canned spinach, we will share why these are the best canned vegetables to add to your next casserole, how to use them, and what casseroles they'd be delicious in. Whether you have a favorite casserole that's been passed down for generations or you're looking for some fresh ideas to inspire you, try stocking up on canned vegetables to use for your next casserole.