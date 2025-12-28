Mexican Restaurant Employees Hate When You Order Something Like This

The customer may always be right, but some Mexican restaurant employees think there are certain exceptions. Who better to speak with about ordering faux pas than a Mexican restaurant owner? We spoke with Erasmo Casiano, chef and owner of Lucina and Xiquita in Denver about what not to order at a Mexican restaurant. Chef Casiano advises customers against ordering a dish "extra spicy."

Chilies are a native crop used prolifically throughout Mexican cuisine. "Spice is about awakening the palate, not overpowering," Casiano explains. "I like to layer chilies for flavor first, then adjust heat so it sharpens the palate and lets citrus, fats, and herbs come through clearly." Mexican food's complexity is one of the main reasons it's globally acclaimed. Overwhelming the palate with spice will drown out all the other flavors a dish has to offer. "I treat spice as a tool for balance," he continues. "Heat should lift the creaminess of seeds or squash, highlight acidity, and give clarity to the sauce — it's never just about fire."

He gives an example of too much spice ruining a dish like a Tamal Oaxaqueno, a banana leaf wrapped corn tamale in which, "the focus is on the subtle banana leaf steamed nixtamal." Overloading on spice would also disturb the harmony of flavors in a complex sauce like mole, masking the bitterness of chocolate, richness of nuts, and sweetness from dried fruit.