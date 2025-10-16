The Salsa Red Flag You Should Never Ignore At Mexican Restaurants

When a small, locally-owned Mexican restaurant is good, it's really good. You know what I mean — you can smell the delicious aroma of fresh-cooked meats and fried tortillas as soon as you get out of your car, it always has a line out the door, and its signature dishes are unlike anything you'd be served at a national chain restaurant. Unfortunately, the reverse is also true. There are red flags that pros know indicate a Mexican restaurant is going to be bad. One of those red flags is that the restaurant doesn't make its own salsa.

The pro we spoke to is Miguel Martín Gómez, a well-traveled chef and owner of Amsterdam's Colíma Cocina Mexicana. Gómez told us that there should be at least three different types of salsa on the menu, each made from scratch with fresh tomatoes, green tomatillos, or habanero peppers. He says, "It's just the way it's done in Mexico, and it's part of the culture."

You might expect jarred or mass-produced salsa at a popular Mexican chain restaurant, but you're going to your local hole-in-the-wall because you want something better. If a restaurant isn't making its salsa fresh each day with real ingredients, it's very likely that it's using other jarred or canned ingredients to make the rest of its food, which means nothing on the menu is going to taste fresh or authentic.