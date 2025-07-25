The Secret To Picking The Perfect Salsa For Your Homemade Tacos

A taco is only as good as the filling that goes in it, but pairing your taco with the right salsa is what makes it sublime. Grab a classic street taco, and the go-to toppings will usually be a simple mixture of onions and cilantro, maybe with a squeeze of lime, but from these, most people will go right to the salsa bar. The acid in salsa is perfect for balancing out the savory flavors of most taco fillings and brightening everything up so you can more easily down one of the world's great culinary creations. But picking the right salsa isn't always as simple as you think. And when we were talking to James Beard Award winner Rick Martinez about mistakes people make with tacos, one of his biggest pieces of advice was putting a little more thought into your salsa selection.

The big issue, according to Martinez, is that many people have been conditioned to only think of one or two different types of salsa. He said, "In the U.S., it's easy to take a one-size-fits-all approach to salsa. You buy a jar at the grocery store and use it for taco night." But instead of that, he recommended thinking about the character of your filling and then making your own fresh salsa that complements that flavor profile. As an example, he told us that complex fillings like birria are better paired with simpler salsas, with the inverse also being true.