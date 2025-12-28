The Best Target Good & Gather Frozen Food Makes A Seriously Impressive Appetizer
Target is a one-stop shop for many. Whether you need a cheap outfit for a night out, some food for your dog, or a patio set — this superstore is your saving grace. Even if it's dinner you need, Target's frozen section can come in clutch with a number of options from its in-store food brand, Good & Gather. But it was one product in particular that stood out to our taste tester in their ranking of 14 Good & Gather frozen foods at Target: the Frozen Lobster Mac & Cheese Bites.
This product features lobster, macaroni, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses — all wrapped into balls and coated in a crispy breading. Retailing for around $5.99 for a 5.4-ounce box, depending on the Target location, they're a total steal in our opinion, especially if you need to whip up an impressive appetizer. While all of the Good & Gather frozen foods we tried had at least one redeemable quality, the Lobster Mac & Cheese bites were exceptionally good, both in texture and in their filling.
Admittedly, our taste tester didn't have much faith in this seafood appetizer, assuming that it would likely lack in the amount of lobster it contained. However, they were pleasantly surprised when they discovered "an impressive amount" of meat. "The mac and cheese was deliciously savory but not necessarily overly cheesy, and it worked absolutely perfectly alongside those precious bites of buttery, tender lobster," they noted in their review.
Target's Lobster Mac & Cheese Bites are 'different and delicious'
On Target's website, the Good & Gather Lobster Mac & Cheese Bites have just a 2.9 star rating out of five. Of the 153 customers who left reviews, a few complained that the product was dry and others said the lobster tasted too "fishy." Many also mentioned that, for the price, they wished they'd got more for the price — going as far as to describe the balls as "measly." One person stated, "I never review food but these were BAD. Fishy and not in a shellfish way."
Still, others were blown away by this easy-to-make appetizer. "Pick them up and toss them in the freezer for a day when you're looking for something different and delicious!" wrote one customer. Another said, "I've never liked mac & cheese bites before but these Good & Gather bites were the perfect combination mac & cheese and crust. The cheese inside tasted just right, not too salty, not too bland ... the nice crunchy outside was fabulous."
Good & Gather Lobster Mac & Cheese Bites would be great for a party alongside one or more of Good & Gather's best snacking nuts. Just leave the brand's chocolate hazelnut spread on the shelf.