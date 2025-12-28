The Best Target Good & Gather Frozen Food Makes A Seriously Impressive Appetizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Target is a one-stop shop for many. Whether you need a cheap outfit for a night out, some food for your dog, or a patio set — this superstore is your saving grace. Even if it's dinner you need, Target's frozen section can come in clutch with a number of options from its in-store food brand, Good & Gather. But it was one product in particular that stood out to our taste tester in their ranking of 14 Good & Gather frozen foods at Target: the Frozen Lobster Mac & Cheese Bites.

This product features lobster, macaroni, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses — all wrapped into balls and coated in a crispy breading. Retailing for around $5.99 for a 5.4-ounce box, depending on the Target location, they're a total steal in our opinion, especially if you need to whip up an impressive appetizer. While all of the Good & Gather frozen foods we tried had at least one redeemable quality, the Lobster Mac & Cheese bites were exceptionally good, both in texture and in their filling.

Admittedly, our taste tester didn't have much faith in this seafood appetizer, assuming that it would likely lack in the amount of lobster it contained. However, they were pleasantly surprised when they discovered "an impressive amount" of meat. "The mac and cheese was deliciously savory but not necessarily overly cheesy, and it worked absolutely perfectly alongside those precious bites of buttery, tender lobster," they noted in their review.