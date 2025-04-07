The Grocery Store Brand Hazelnut Spread You Should Avoid At All Costs

The finest hazelnut spreads are so rich and chocolatey that they're delicious eaten straight from the jar with a spoon. However, with a delectably smooth consistency and sweet aroma, they also make the yummiest addition to sweet sandwiches, a sumptuous topping for French toast, and a lush ingredient in fudgy brownie batter. Having said that, after Tasting Table ranked several contenders, we discovered that there's one store-bought hazelnut spread that you should definitely avoid at all costs: Target's Good & Gather Chocolate Hazelnut Spread.

The clear loser from our list of 12, this product was so overwhelmingly sweet that it masked the flavor of every other ingredient. While a hazelnut spread obviously should be sweet, it shouldn't be so dominant that it overpowers the other elements, such as the richness of the buttery hazelnuts and the chocolatey flavor of the cocoa powder. Perhaps we should've expected this, seeing as Good & Gather Chocolate Hazelnut Spread is priced at half the cost of the leading brand and is packed with sugar (there are a whopping 23 grams per two tablespoons, or 37 grams).

Even the creamy texture of the spread, which was super-smooth and easy to slather over a slice of bread, wouldn't push us to buy it again as the flavor was just too saccharine. We'll concede that it's budget-friendly, but there's little point in buying a product that doesn't tickle your tastebuds. You'd be better off selecting a pricier spread with a rounder flavor that allows the personality of the hazelnuts and cocoa to shine too.